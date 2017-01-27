Man shot to death in Courtland

By Rupert Howell

Panola Sheriff Investigators were questioning witnesses in the shooting death Wednesday morning of Alfred Nicholson of 350 Greenbriar near Courtland according to Panola County Sheriff Dennis Darby.

Wednesday evening his 17-year-old son Alderious Nicholson was charged with murder

Darby said earlier a juvenile suspect has been questioned, and hinted the incident may be considered domestic.

Nicholson was killed with a .16 gauge shotgun shot to the chest according to Sheriff Darby who said the incident occurred at approximately 7:20 a.m. A hangup call to E-911 may have been the victim, according to Darby, who said detectives and the District Attorney’s office were currently “putting pieces of the puzzle together.”

Darby also said law enforcement had met with family members to keep them informed of the investigation

Assistant District Attorney Jay Hale said the 17-year-old was placed on $250,000 bond. Darby had said earlier that he would be tried as an adult.