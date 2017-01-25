BJH girls win NPJH tournament for 3rd straight year

NPJH girls place second

By Brad Greer

North met South Saturday in the championship game of the North Panola Junior High basketball tournament as the Batesville girls outlasted the home standing Cougars 18-11 to come away with the first place trophy.

Nahriah Connor led Batesville in scoring with nine points while Bailey Ware and Addison Hardy added four points each. McGheyla Patton finished out the scoring with one point.

Ania Taylor paced North Panola with six points on two three pointers. Alanna Webb added two points with Taylor Edwards hitting one free throw.

The Lady Cougars advanced to the championship game with a 15-14 semi-final round win over Independence as the Wildcats missed two free throws with two seconds in the game.

Raneisha Marshall led the way with six points while Taylor and Dmaya Williams supplied four points each. Edward rounded out the scoring with one point.

Batesville meanwhile eased past Grenada 18-8 with Chrystal Mayes garnering six points. Connor registered three while Patton, Bailey Ware, Kimya Spears and Melissa Robinson scored two points each.

Both teams recorded easy wins in their opening round games as North Panola drilled Palmer 23-5 while Batesville cruised by Rosa Fort 28-5.

Ania Taylor registered 11 points followed by Alexis Pettis added four. Taylor Edwards, Caterria Hunt and Raneisha Marshall chipped in with two points each.

The Batesville and North Panola boys saw their day come to a end in the single elimition tournament after losing opening round games.

North Panola fell to Palmer 38-27 despite 11 points from Marcus James and Cedquavious Hunter with 10 points. Tony Davis, Jr. added four points while Stephen Edwards finished with two points.

Batesville rallied from a 11-4 halftime deficit but lost 25-22 to Rosa Fort. J’Tavion Hicks led the way with eight points while Cameron Wright added six. Anterio Draper and Tim Taylor registered three points each. Raymond Harris added two points.