Obituaries

Ronald Terry Bynum

Ronald Terry Bynum 59, died January 15, 2017 at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2017 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville, with visitation beginning 1 hour prior to the service.

Terry was born April 20, 1957 to the late George Raymond Bynum and Martha Virginia Roberts Bynum in Chicago, Ill. Terry served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of Highland Baptist Church in Southaven.

Alvin L. Duncan

Alvin L. Duncan, Sr., 81, of Como, MS, passed away on January 16, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN.

He was born on August 14, 1935 in Batesville to the late Claudia Williams Duncan and the late John Roy Duncan.

He was a member of Peach Creek Baptist Church, a cattle and hay farmer and retired from Illinois Central Railroad, after 43 years of service.

Mr. Duncan is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ruby Holden Duncan, of Como; one daughter, Debbie Duncan Bateman (Clyde) of Decatur, Ala.; one step-daughter, Jan Montgomery Hudson (Wade) of Sardis; two step-sons, Glenn Montgomery (Debbie) of Winona; Doug Montgomery (Pam) of Pope; 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Al Duncan, Jr. and one step-son, David Montgomery.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 20 at Peach Creek Baptist Church in Panola County with burial following in Peach Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, January 19 at Ray-Nowell Funeral Home, Sardis Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Peach Creek Baptist Church Building Fund, 3107 Parks Place Rd., Como, MS 38619. Ray-Nowell Funeral Home, Sardis Chapel has charge of arrangements.

Kirby L. Elliot

Kirby L. Elliott, age 84, passed away Monday, January 16, 2017 at Grace Health & Rehab in Grenada.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 21 from 1 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. at Tillatoba Baptist Church in Tillatoba. Interment will follow in Belen Cemetery.

Mr. Elliott may best be recognized as a longtime barber of “Kirby’s” in Marks.

Willie Mae Lake

Willie Mae Lake, 82, passed away January 13, 2017 at her residence in Memphis. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 21 at 11 a.m. at Morris Chapel M. B. Church in Sardis. Pastor Arnold Calmese is officiating. Interment will follow in Morris Chapel Church Cemetery.

Ms. Lake was born December 20, 1934 in Sardis to Will Ester Edwards and Ida Mae Fox Edwards. She was a retired educator for West Tallahatchie School District and a member of Morris Chapel M.B. Church. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Home-Maker’s Club and the NAACP.

Paul Cephus Landreth

In loving memory of Paul C. Landreth, born in Winona on August 23, 1943, Paul passed away peacefully on January 10, 2017 in Lancaster, Calif.

He was the son of the late Cephus and Bernice Landreth and is survived by his wife Helen Landreth, his sister Ophelia Mangum of Batesville, his two children, C. James Landreth and Paula Seelos of Lancaster and his five grandchildren, Brennan and emmeline Landreth and Mia, Maxwell and Mason Seelos.

Troy Donahue McMurry

Troy Donahue McMurry died January 10, 2017.

Services will be held Friday, January 20 at Antioch Baptist Church in Batesville from 4-6 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He was born in Panola County on November 26, 1963 to the late Martha Armstead and John Richardson and the late James Armstead Jr.

He resided in Enid and attended Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

Townes Funeral Home has charge.

Carolyn Nickle

Carolyn R. Nickle, age 82, passed away Friday morning, January 13, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford. Ms. Nickle is the widow of William L. “Bill” Nickle.

Funeral services were Sunday, January 15 at the Batesville Presbyterian Church. Interment was at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville.

Carolyn was born February 3, 1934 in Oxford to the late Kenneth Lawson and Audrey Vick Robinson. She was a member of the Batesville Presbyterian Church and had retired from First Security Bank as Assistant Cashier after many years of loyal and dedicated service.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Nickle Smith of Oxford; son, William Steven Nickle (Kay) of Batesville; sister, Kay Robinson Sorrells of Brentwood, TN; brother, Kenny Robinson of Kilmichael; four grandchildren, Harrison Nickle (Becky) of Batesville, Bryan Nickle of Batesville, Nickle Smith (Abby) of Memphis, Lawson Smith (Lauren) of Pope; great-granddaughter, Anniston Nickle. She is also survived by eight grand-dogs.

Memorial donations in Carolyn’s name can be made to Batesville Presbyterian Church, 121 Eureka Rd. Batesville MS 38606 or Community Church of Oxford, 68 MS 334, Oxford, MS 38655.

William Pride Jr.

William Pride, Jr., long-time Panola County businessman and civic leader, died Tuesday at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis after a lengthy illness. He was 68.

Pride was owner and CEO of Pride Hyundai in Batesville. He began selling cars at a small lot on Highway 51 in 1985, and moved the business to its present location on Highway 6 West. With the Hyundai brand, he built the dealership into one of the largest in North Mississippi. He was also owner of Pride Ford-Lincoln Mercury and Nissan in Clarksdale 1996-2004.

Born April 25, 1948, in Crenshaw to William Lester and Savannah Johnson Pride, he was a graduate of North Panola High School, Northwest Mississippi Community College, and the National Association of Auto Dealers owner’s school.

Always civic-minded, Pride served on numerous city and county boards. He received numerous awards and accolades for his work with the Panola County Boys and Girls Club, Panola County Partnership (served as President 2011-12), and numerous other organizations.

Pride was awarded the Better Business Bureau’s Integrity Award (Circle of Honor) in 2008, the Black Enterprise Award in 2003, and the Dan Maddox Man of the Year award in 2014 by the Northwest Mississippi Community Foundation where he also served as director.

He was a Rotarian, and earned the Paul Harris Fellowship honor in 2016. Panola County Community Foundation recognized his service as founder and member of the board of directors (2008-2013). Batesville’s Junior Auxillary named Pride Charity Ball King in 2013.

Pride was a member of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Crenshaw. He was a Mason.

William Pride III, general manager of Pride Hyundai, said the family wishes to thank his father’s many friends and associates who have called the family since his passing. “He would be honored to know that so many people from across the country have contacted the dealership. We will continue to pursue his dream of making Pride Hyundai the best car dealership possible.”

Pride is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sarah Benson Pride of Batesville; two sons, William Pride III of Hernando (Toya) and Daryl Fondren of Batesville; two daughters, Cynthia Pride Gleeton of Hernando (Keith) and LaTonia Pride of Bartlett, Tenn; and two grandchildren, Kiana Gleeton and William Logan Pride.

The family will receive visitors at Henderson Funeral Home in Sardis on Friday from 2-6 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 21, at Batesville Junior High School auditorium at 11 a.m. with Rev. Edgar Sculark , pastor of Great View Baptist Church in Lambert, delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Sardis.

Brady Parker

Brady “Sang” Parker, 74, passed away January 9, 2017 at Merit Health in Batesville. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 21 at 2 p.m. at Second Concord M.B. Church with interment to follow in Second Concord Church Cemetary. Visitation will be Friday, January 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mr. Parker was born December 1, 1942 in Batesville to Lott Parker and Melissa Rowsey.

Harold Sisk

Harold Sisk, 67, of Pope, died January 12, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North Miss. in Oxford.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, January 17, at Wells Funeral Home.

Harold was born June 11, 1949 in Holly Springs to the late Victor L. and Fannie Meryl Sisk.

He was a retired truck driver who enjoyed hunting and the outdoors.