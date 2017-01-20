NP Cougars put five-game win streak on line tonight

By Ike House

Winning streaks are big in any sport but for the Cougars they are on a five game winning streak and are currently sitting at 11-8 overall and 3-2 in the district. Three of those games came from the weekend.

Their biggest game was against Grenada where the contest was close all the way through. The Cougars prevailed and pulled out a big shot in the last seconds of the game. Jamarcus Jones hit a buzzer beater to put the Cougars on top 64-62.

The rest of the game was a battle as well as the Chargers led the entire game until those final minutes in the fourth quarter where things went back and forth.

But in a big game the Cougars showed that they could handle the pressure. Leading the way for the Cougars was Jones with 28 points.

Other scorers were Kenneth Jefferson with 12; Mario Fenner Jr. with nine points; Vennis Mills with six and Jarvis Renix with two.

Both of their district games from the weekend double digit wins as they dominated Palmer and Charleston.

In the game against Palmer, the Cougars big man play was key in order to get a victory over a post dominant team. Jones, Fenner and Jefferson combined for 37 points and played tremendous defense.

The Dragons could not hang with the Cougars as they ran away early in the game. The Cougars added another district win by a final of 65-42.

Leading the Cougars in scoring was Jones. Other scorers were Fenner and Jefferson, both had nine points each; Renix with eight; Darrell Young with seven; Sylvonta Oliver with six; Mills with three and Ankerrion Gross and Roydarius Jackson with two points each.

In their second district game of the weekend they faced off against Charleston for the second time this year and got a clean sweep with a 66-56 final.

The Cougars had a battle on their hands early in the game going into halftime up 35-31. Things did not get any better in the third quarter as they went into the fourth only scoring eight points and down 47-43.

Mills and Jones carried the Cougars across the finish line as they both combined for 18 fourth quarter points. The Cougars went on to win 66-56.

Leading the Cougars was Jones with 27 points. Other scorers were Mills and Young with 10 points; Fenner with nine; Oliver with five; Jordan Dandridge with three and Jefferson with two.

In junior varsity action over the weekend, they played against Grenada and Charleston. They finished the weekend with two wins under their belt.

They went into Grenada and took a win against the Chargers with a battle to the end. In the fourth quarter they made a push and played good defense to get the stops that they needed to get over the hump.

The Cougars pulled out a close win of three points with a final of 38-35. Leading the way for the Cougars was Zantavious Phillips with 11 points. Other scorers were Clarence Taylor with 10; Gross with eight; Roydarrius Jackson with six and Tyler Shorter with three.

In their other game, they faced off against the Tigers on Tuesday night in a game they had dominated a week before. But this time around they had tough game on their hands and had to win in the second half.

The Cougars ended up pulling in range of taking the lead and eventually took it in the fourth quarter. They won another game with a similar final of 38-35. Leading the way for the Cougars was Gross with 12. Other scorers were Phillips with 9; Taylor with seven; Jackson with six and Shorter with three.

The Cougars will travel to Holly Springs on Friday to face the Hawks. Tip-off will be begin at 6 p.m.