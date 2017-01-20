Lady Cougars down Palmer

By Ike House

North Panola had a weekend full of action that extended into Tuesday night but they started their action with a big district win over Palmer, 66-41, and then fell in the next two games to Grenada and Charleston.

In their first night of action they played a big game against Palmer and arguably their best performance of the season, so far.

They played to their potential but most of the load was on the back of QuiTonya Webster as she put up a career high of 35 points. The game got out of hand early as the Lady Cougars led 19-5 after the first quarter.

In the third quarter the Lady Cougars scored a total of 27 points as Webster scored 14 of those points. With point guard Kenya Edwards out sick, the floor was wide open for her to take over.

Leading the Lady Cougars was Webster with 35 points. Other scorers were Leah Shorty with 10 points; Jasmine Mays had eight; Johncieyca Wilson had seven and Sherry Conner and Paige Ward both had two a piece.

On the next night they went to Grenada and played against a tough Lady Charger team. The Lady Cougars fell 46-22.

The Lady Cougars could not withstand the constant scoring from Grenada and just could not score enough points or make enough stops to pull out a win.

The Lady Cougars had season lows in the game. The only scored four points in the first quarter and one in the third. Those two quarters were the deciding factors for the Lady Cougars.

They would go to lose and break a three game winning streak. Leading the way for the Lady Cougars was Edwards with seven points.

Other scorers were Webster with six points; Leah Shorty with five points and Mays and Ward with two points each.

The Lady Cougars’ last night of basketball was on Tuesday night where they faced against Charleston fon for the second within a week’s span.

The first time playing the Lady Tigers they won by six with a 52-46 final and this time they lost to the Lady Tigers by eight by a final of 56-48.

The Lady Tigers raised their intensity level and gave the Lady Cougars everything they had. The Lady Cougars made runs but none over 10 points. The Lady Tigers never stopped scoring for long and did not the Lady Cougars catch up with.

They fell and gained a loss to a district team. Leading the Lady Cougars in scoring was Webster with 18 points; Edwards had 12; Shorty with seven points; Mays had six points; Ward had four while Shan Clark finished with one.

The Lady Cougars will be on the road tonight traveling to Holly Springs to see if they can increase their wins. Tip-off begins at 6 p.m.