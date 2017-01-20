Accused ‘box cutter’ hair cutters face trial in city court

By Ashley Crutcher

Judge William H. McKenzie III heard three cases set for trial during Wednesday, January 18 session of Batesville Municipal Court and found all three defendants guilty.

Kierra Bradford of 118 Vance St., Batesville, failed to appear in court to provide her testimony in her defense and was found guilty as a result. Ms. Bradford has been given 30 days to pay the $417 fine.

Ladeja Smallie of 322-A Sherwood, Batesville was found guilty of disorderly conduct. “I was trying to break-up the fight and I couldn’t move because they had my purse. Then, Mr. Matthew Dillon pushed me to the wall and I told him to get off of me. I didn’t hear Officer Kennedy ‘cause there was too much yelling,” stated Smallie.

“Under the law, when a law enforcement officer is doing their job you do as they ask. If something else happens, just walk away,” Judge McKenzie stated. Judge McKenzie suspended the $328 fine as long as Ms. Smallie can keep a clear conduct for two years.

Bennie Irby III of 206 Tubbs Road, Batesville was found guilty of disorderly conduct failure to comply. “I gave them my name and my name came back clear. Why did they hold me there? I feel like I was being harassed,” stated Mr. Irby.

“We were investigating a call where it was reported that Mr. Irby pointed a gun at the victim. Sergeant Scott Cagle was looking in his car to see if any weapons were visible and Mr. Irby began yelling ‘you can’t search my car’. One minute he would tell me I could search the vehicle and the next he would tell me I couldn’t search the vehicle,” stated Officer Ruby Myers. “He was asked multiple times to calm down and stop yelling at customers.

After he failed to comply he was arrested for disorderly conduct failure to comply.” Mr. Irby has 30 days to pay the $647 fine.

Stephen Steward of 301 East St., Batesville pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. “Why did you just walk into someone’s home,” asked Judge McKenzie.

“I needed to talk to my minister. I went in when a child answered the door. I was hearing voices in the house and I thought my minister was telling me to come back after police officers told me not to come back,” stated Steward. Judge McKenzie suspended the $328 fine as long as there are no more incidents.

Shameika Robinson of 411 Willa St., Batesville pleaded not guilty to simple assault stating “I wasn’t even there. I was at work.”

Shaneque Robinson of 326 Hays St., Batesville pleaded not guilty to simple assault.

Johnathan Parker of 302 Patton Ln., Batesville pleaded not guilty to two counts of simple assault.

All three of the previous defendants are charged with simple assault of the same victim, with Mr. Parker having a second assault charge on another individual.

“All three of them jumped on my daughter and cut her hair off with a box cutter. Johnathan came to my home and jumped my other daughter and kicked her in the face,” stated the affiant. A trial date has been set for February 8.

Taneille Burgess of 155 MLK, Batesville was found guilty of having no tag and no driver’s license. Ms. Burgess was fined $533 and has $911 unpaid fines from February of 2015 for no proof of insurance, no driver’s license and failure to appear.

“You just don’t care do you? You’re gonna do what you wanna do! That was two years ago and you’re still driving with no driver’s license.” said Judge McKenzie.

“I took the test, but I didn’t pass,” replied Burgess. “Taking the test ain’t getting a driver’s license.” stated Judge McKenzie. Judge McKenzie ordered Burgess to pay the fines totaling $1,444 by February 1 by 5p.m. or serve six months in jail. “It may be best to serve the time, then maybe you’ll learn something,” stated Judge Mckenzie.

Mason Allen of 671 McMinn Rd., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence simple assault. “Nothing happened,” said Allen. Trial date has been set for February 22.

James Perisho of 1949 W US Hwy 40, Greencastle, Ind., failed to appear to answer charges for possession of paraphernalia.

Marrico Robinson of 302 Patton Ln., Batesville was found not guilty of simple assault. “No one her to testify so we’re going to dismiss the charge,” stated Judge McKenzie.

Jean Burt, 84 Azzie Lee, Courtland, failed to appear to answer charges for shoplifting. The bondsman was notified.

Regina A. Foster of 1840 Espy Dr., Clarksdale, failed to appear to answer charges for shoplifting, no driver’s license and no proof of insurance.

Jason E. Sanders of 4001 Washington, Belzoni, failed to appear to answer charges for shoplifting. A warrant has been issued for Sanders’ arrest.

Shereka Thomas of 213 Vance St., Batesville, failed to appear to answer charges for shoplifting. A warrant has been issued for Thomas’ arrest.