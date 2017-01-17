Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

January 9

Ashlie Payton Ellis of 24576 Highway 315, Sardis, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay fines. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

January 10

Russell Gene Clack of 477 Beaver Rd., Munford, Tenn., is a federal detainee being held at the Panola County Jail.

Douglas Chauncey Williams of 69 Hill Rd., Prentis, Miss., is a federal detainee being held at the Panola County Jail.

Henry Nathan Carter Jr. of 506 Thurman St., Ittabena, is a federal inmate being held at the Panola County Jail.

Timothy Scott Roberson of 1709 Poncacola Rd., Ponotoc, is being held at the Panola County Jail. The case will be heard in Justic Court.

Bridget Ashly Hyland of 8167 Pope-Crowder Rd., Pope, was charged with three counts of threatening telephone calls. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

January 11

Lacy White of 116 Nelson Ave., Crenshaw, was charged with aggravated domestic violence. The case will be heard in Crenshaw Municipal Court.

Darryl Dewayne Faulkner of 2005 A Pleasant Grove Rd., Sardis, was charged with violation of post release orders.

Latrice Reby Reed 4251 Nash Rd., Batesville, was charged for a threatening and obscene telephone call. The case will be heard in Justic Court.

Jason Chantel Morgan of 1723 Sanders Rd., Sardis, was charged with malicious mischief. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Bobby Lavett Smalley Jr. of 465 Teasdale Rd., Enid, is being held on a bench warrant. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Ryan Christopher Rainey of 2588 Kilgore Cove, Memphis, was charged with fraud. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Tema Ruth Tutor of 428 Parks Place Rd., Batesville, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Monte Delon Davis of 278 Love Ave., Crowder was charged with DUI, speeding and no insurance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Floyd Patterson Black of 509 Warrant St., Como, was charged with family disturbance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Lekedrick Quendarius Morgan of 267 Love St., Crowder was charged with possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

January 12

Jamie Leshun Jackson of 182 A Rudd Rd., Sardis, was arrested for unpaid child support. The case will be heard in Chancery Court.

Everette Riley Mixon of 210 Georgia St., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Terry Eugene Harris of 11108 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Nicholas Lashawn Gordon of 1177 A Mount Level Rd., Sardis was charged with driving while licese suspended and no seatbelt. The case with be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Joseph William Sanders of 6638 Chase Rd., Millington, Tenn., was charged with felony fleeing, felony malicious mischief and possession of a stolen vehicle. The case will be heard in Justic Court.

Lisa Blair Nissen of 2719 Dummyline Rd., Batesville, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville City Court.