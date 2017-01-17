Lady Wave fall to Kirk Academy

By Will Dickins

The North Delta Lady Waves could not find the solution to Kirk Academy Thursday night as they fell 61-23, after the Junior High girls won 35-29.

From start to finish, the Lady Raider press gave North Delta fits. With their length and size, Kirk Academy pressed and trapped North Delta all game.

The Lady Waves were too small to break through the constant amount of double teams and pressure.

Before long, it was 22-2 at the end of the first quarter. The game saw a similar shape for the rest of the contest.

It was turnover after turnover turning into easy fast break points. The Green Wave were still all smiles and found a way to have fun even when the scoreboard looked dreary.

The youth and size discrepancy showed Tuesday night, but the Lady Waves will have their chances.

North Delta did find room in the fourth quarter. Ally Alford caught fire and scored 12 of the team’s 13 fourth quarter points. She ended the night with 14.

Other scorers included: Maci Kirkland (1), Faith Bollinger (2), Hannah Bollinger (2), Sayle Stennett (1), and Ema Cay Donaldson (2).

The young talent of North Delta showed their prowess earlier in the night in the Junior High game winning 35-29.

A 16-5 scoring advantage in the third quarter helped the Lady Waves cement a victory over Kirk Academy.

With it being close for most of the game, the third quarter showed to be the deciding factor.

North Delta continued to force turnovers like they usually do.

The difference in the first half and second half was that they finally started capitalizing on the turnovers.

Kirk pressed similarly to the Senior High game, but the size was not there.

The Lady Waves tried to give their lead away to Kirk Academy in the fourth quarter, but held on to win 35-29.

Alford carried her team offensively with 20 of the team’s 35 points.

12 of those points came in the third quarter when she started to find open looks off of turnovers.

Behind her were: Faith Bollinger (6), Hannah Bollinger (2), Donaldson (2), Isabella Morrow (2), Stennett (2), and Sydney Talley (1).

They look to get back on track Tuesday against Bayou Academy. The game is at home, and games start at 3:30. It will also be senior night as it is the last home game.