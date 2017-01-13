Sheriff Report: Juvenile pressured into getting tattoo by mother

By Ashley Crutcher

A juvenile was pressured into getting a homemade tattoo by his mother and her friends on December 31, according to the incident report by Deputy Bill Furniss.

“My mother was smoking marijuana and kept trying to convice me to get a tattoo, but I told her I didn’t want one. She kept asking over and over, so I gave in,” stated the juvenile.

According to the report, the tattoo was not finished and the juvenile advised he is afraid his mother will pressure him into having the tattoo finished.

An earlier report from December 15 by Deputy Steven McLarty reports a hit and run that occured on Highway 51, North of Sanford Road.

According to the report, the victim stated he was traveling north on Highway 51 when a white car struck the back of his vehicle, then turned around and drove off.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Department received 26 other reports from local residents requesting service from Sheriff Deputies from December 30 to January 4.

December 30

• Mary Wood Road resident reported a disturbance to Deputy Harold Lewis. According to the report, the resident reported her boyfriend was at her mother’s residence when she arrived home.

“When I pulled up, he got out of the vehicle and rushed me into the house,” stated the victim.

• Deputy Darryl House responded to South Pine Lake Drive where the resident reported some items were stolen from his shed.

According to the report, the resident was missing approximately $1,754 worth of property.

December 31

• The Sheriff’s Department was contacted by Emergency Room personnel who reported an individual was at the ER stating she had been raped.

“I had been talking to ‘the suspect’ for about six months on facebook and knew him from years ago. I went to see him and my husband knew I was going by there.

I got there and we talked for a while and we kissed and he grabbed me and took me to the bedroom and started biting and choking me. I told him to stop and then he raped me,” reported the victim.

According to the report, after the incident the victim and suspect left the residence in her truck and stopped at multiple locations where the suspect went into the store and left the victim in the running vehicle.

The victim stated they went to the suspect’s mother’s home, parked in the open carport and had sex again.

The victim reported at some point they went to the ATM and got $40 and the suspect and his friend bought crack cocaine with the $40.

According to the report, the suspect made the victim smoke some of the crack. The victim stated she went to the ATM a second time and got another $40 so the suspect could purchase more crack cocaine.

The victim reported she later attempted to leave but was threatened by the suspect who stated he would kill her and her husband, according to the report.

When the victim finally returned home her husband noticed the bruises on her arm and neck and she told him what happened and she was taken to the Emergency Room, according to the report.

January 1

• Deputy House responded to Sardis Lake Drive for an assault where the resident reported an individual hit his son in the mouth.

• Seven Road resident reported to Deputy Jeremy Hailey her daughter was drunk and off of her medicine and causing a disturbance.

According to the report, the suspect was in a bedroom pretending to be asleep, so Deputy Hailey asked the mother was was going on.

As the mother began to explain how her daughter came home intoxicated and jumping on her the suspect came out of the room and attempted to get in her mother’s face, according to the report.

The suspect was asked three times to comply with Deputy Hailey’s orders but refused stating “I don’t have to do a d*** thing you tell me to do!” The suspect was arrested for disorderly conduct failure to comply.

• Benson Road, Pope resident reported she was leaving her mother’s residence when a neighbor hollered accross the yard.

According to the report, when the resident yelled back the suspect ran across the yard to her vehicle, which she was in with the doors locked and the suspect then pulled a gun from his waist and threatened to kill her.

The resident stated she left the residence with her sister and nephews and the suspect chased her until hefinally turned around.

• Chapel Hill Road, Pope resident reported to Deputy George Renfroe she left her house on December 30 and returned on January 1 and noticed a motor cycle helmet, Remington .12 gauge pump shotgun and candle was missing from the residence. According to the report, the door to the residence was left unsecured.

January 2

• Deputy Hunter Lawrence was dispatched to Tinside Road where a resident reported his Henry 45-70 was stolen out of his unlocked vehicle sometime Saturday night.

January 3

• Deputy Britton Crawford responded to Northwood Drive to speak with the resident regarding a burglary. According to the report, the resident stated the fish camp was broken into two days before and then again today.

The resident reported a flat screen TV, Xbox and Direct TV box was missing. The residents stated they believe they know who did it and that they are responsible for other burglaries in the area.

• Deputy Lawrence responded to Old Panola Road where a resident reported his .308 Remington Model 700 was stolen from his residence.

According to the report, the resident received word that the gun was pawned at a pawnshop in Southaven.

• Deputy Crawford responded to Triple S Farm, Sardis for a report of trespassing and property damage.

According to the report, two subjects were trespassing onto the property and damaging deer stands.. The property owner reported he has trail camera photos of the two subjects.

• Deputy Emily Griffin was conducting a welfare check on a canine and located a German Shepherd puppy chained outside a mobile home on Rockhill Road with no food, water or access to shelter.

According to the report, Deputy Griffin was advised to seize the animal and transport it to the Panola County Sheriff’s Department. “Upon arrival at the jail the canine ate two full bowls of food and drank copious amounts of water,” stated Deputy Griffin.

• Gregory Taylor Road, Courtland resident reported his neighbor’s dog was in his chicken coop and ran out with one of the resident’s chickens in its mouth. According to the report, the resident spoke with the owner of the dog and the owner disn’t offer to help pay or replace the 18 chickens.

• Sullivant Road, Courtland resident reported his nine week old German Shepherd and Border Collie mix went missing. According to the report, the dog is black with white underneath.

• Deputy Jeff Still responded to Barker Road, Courtland where the resident, who seemed very intoxicated, reported his girlfriend of five years broke the windows out of his Buick, according to the report. The resident stated she left in a white Pontiac Grand Prix when he called the Sheriff’s Department.

• Investigator Danny Beavers spoke to a Hubbard Road, Pope resident who reported she parked her Ford Escape at Enid Lake while she was deer hunting.

According to the report, when she returned she discovered her vehicle had been hit, causing damage to the front right of the vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.

January 4

• Deputy Emily Griffin received a report of adults using narcotics in the presence of children. According to the report, upon arrival Deputy Griffin spoke to the Crouch Road resident who reported she has been receiving threatening text messages from her husband.

The resident stated the suspect posted a nude photo of her on Facebook. The resident stated she wished to file felony charges on the suspect for a burglary that occured on December 30 at her residence.

• Lieutenant Chuck Tucker responded to Goodhope Road where a driver reported a limb fell from a moving vehicle and struck his vehicle. According to the report, the limb hit the Chevy Impala and busted the lower grill.

Motor Vehicle Incident Reports

• December 29, car hit a deer on Pope Water Valley Road.

• December 30, Car hit a deer on River Road.

• December 31, Car hit a deer on Mill Cross Road.

• January 1, Car hit a deer on Bethlehem Road.

• January 2, Car lost control on South Main and Pecan Street.

• January 3, two car accident occured on Smart Road.

• January 3, car and four wheeler accident occured on Curtis Locke Station Road.

No injuries were reported.

Juvenile Incident Report

A 17-year-old found himself in troubled waters after causing a family disturbance on Shiloh Road on January 2.