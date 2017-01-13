New director in place, now time for economic development teamwork

It is time for Panola to get back in the hunt for jobs and other economic opportunities.

It has been almost three decades since an influx of new industry came to Panola County. There was Crown (Cork and Seal), Batesville Casket, Framed Pictures, Insituform and Moog. Fruit of the Loom and Batesville American were in place. And there were others.

Between those existing industries’ growth and the new industries’ employment, suppliers popped up or expanded and service industry and retail growth was experienced.

The major factor in the recruitment was a team of supervisor board president, school superintendent, banker, local and/or representatives from most all government entities who worked as one to see that expansion and new growth could move forward rather than bogging down in red tape and bureaucratic muckety-muck.

Some of those industries have now moved or gone under while a few others such a General Electric Aviation have helped to fill the gaps.

New Panola Partnership director Joe Azar will renew energy for that organization. The current heir apparent to County Administrator Kelley Magee, asst. administrator Kate Victor, are two pieces of the puzzle who can keep the team informed and in touch.

Board of Supervisor’s President Cole Flint brings young energy from the county’s perspective while mayors, school superintendents or headmasters should all be participants while courting prospective industrialists or whatever economic opportunity presents itself.

It’s a new year and a new start for Panola. Participants need to work together in a unified front to insure no opportunity is overlooked.