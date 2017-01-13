Defendants in murder enter pleas

By John Howell

Two people indicted in the April 20, 2016 beating death of Vernon Glen “Peanut” Martin entered pleas before Circuit Judge Smith Murphey on Tuesday.

Chyenne Turnage, arrested April 22 and, along with Justin Hall, initially charged with capital murder after Martin died from injuries inflicted during a robbery, entered an open plea of guilty to a lesser charge of second degree murder in the death.

Kenneth Michael Smith, 30, charged with accessory after the fact of Martin’s murder, entered a guilty plea to sexual battery for a separate, unrelated indictment.

Smith’s adjudication on the charges related to Martin’s murder is pending.

Judge Murphey sentenced Hall, now 19, to life imprisonment last October after he pled guilty to first degree murder. Hall was represented by attorneys Tommy Defer and John Watson.

Martin died the day after he suffered head injuries from a heavy, blunt instrument when he was robbed in the front yard of his home on Farrish Gravel Road.

Turnage, now also 19, faces a maximum sentence of 40 years imprisonment and a minimum of 20 years, according to Judge Murphey’s order.

Sentencing has been continued until Feb. 23 during Judge Murphey’s Sardis term of court. Turnage remains in custody.

She is represented by Panola County Public Defender David Walker.

Smith, in his petition to the court to accept his guilty plea for sexual battery, states that he understands that the district attorney will recommend that he serve four years imprisonment and 10 years post-release supervision for that offense.

He faces up to 30 years imprisonment. He was represented by court-appointed attorney Kirk Willingham. His sentence has been continued until Jan. 19 during Judge Murphey’s Batesville term.