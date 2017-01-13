Cougars flatten Charleston

Lady Cougars prevail in OT over Charleston

By Ike House

Charleston felt a full sweep on Tuesday night after losing all three games against the North Panola Cougars. The Lady Cougars pulled out the district contest in overtime 52-46 while the main attraction was the last game when the Cougars flattened the Tigers 74-38.

NP boys 74, Charleston 38

It was all the Darrell Young show in the first half of the game that gave the Cougars their early lead. The Cougars won by a margin of 74-38.

The Cougars scored one of their highest first quarter totals with 25 of the season. Young came out in the first quarter and scored 17 points as he carried the scoring load for the Cougars.

It was all Cougars from there on as Vennis Mills and Jamarcus Jones got going in the second half to help put the game away. Head coach Chris Yancy also got some of the younger players in the game to get some action with Zantavious Phillips and Ankerrion Gross.

The Cougars went on to finish off the Tigers 74-38 and collected their second district win and even up their district record at (2-2) and their overall record at (8-8).

Leading the Cougars in scoring was Young who finished with 24 points. Other scorers were Mills and Jones with 11 each; Kenneth Jefferson with seven; Sylvonta Oliver had six; Gross finished with five; Jarvis Renix had four points and Mario Fenner Jr., Jay’Sean Smith and Phillps had two each.

The games started with the junior varsity handling business against the JV Tigers. They played a close game in the first half going into halftime with a four point lead 20-16.

But that did not last long as the Cougars exploded in the second half with 22 points while holding the Tigers to only 13.

The Cougars won the game but hit no three-pointers.

Their post play did a lot of the work with the second chance points. The Cougars won 42-29 to defeat the Tigers.

Leading the Cougars was Gross with 16 points. Other scorers were Phillps with 10; Roydarius Jackson and Tyler Shorter with seven points each and Clarence Taylor with two points.

NP girls 52, Charleston 46 (OT)

The Lady Cougars had the most exciting finish to their game with it going into overtime. But the Lady Cougars had the game in the bag until the fourth quarter after scoring 36 points in the first three quarters.

The Lady Cougars failed to put up enough points in the final quarter only scoring seven. The Lady Tigers took advantage of the opportunity scoring enough points to tie the game at 43.

The Lady Cougars had a shot to make the last bucket but could not get it to fall sending the game into overtime.

In overtime the Lady Cougars seized control of the game again holding the Lady Tigers to three points and scoring nine of their own.

The Lady Cougars went on to win 52-46. Leading the Cougars in scoring was QuiTonya Webster with 19 points.

Other scorers were Kenya Edwards with 15; Jasmine Mays and Leah Shorty with seven points each and Paige Ward Johnieyca Wilson with two points each.

The Cougars will be at home tonight against M.S. Palmer and will travel to Grenada tomorrow to face the Chargers both starting at 5 p.m.