Trial set for simple domestic violence, shoplifters sentenced

By Ashley Crutcher

Judge Jay Westfaul ordered the release of an inmate at the Panola County Jail after his charge for domestic violence aggravated assault was reduced to simple domestic violence in Batesville Municipal Court Wednesday.

The original charge was reduced after the ex-wife advised investigators she didn’t want to prosecute.

Jerry J. Rich Jr., 111 Shagbark, Batesville, pled not guilty to simple domestic violence and is set to go to trial on February 2.

“All conditions must be met. You are not to go within 150 feet of your ex-wife or child,” stated Judge Westfaul.

Other cases

Judge Westfaul issued two restraining orders to keep two individuals, who have been involved in numerous physical altercations, away from each other.

Shaneque S. Robison, 730 Sawyer Road, Winona, was found not guilty of simple assault. Robison was charged after an altercation occurred at Wendy’s on November 28, involving numerous adults and juveniles.

Stefan H. Davis, 146 Dawn Cove, Courtland, entered a guilty plea to no driver’s license, no insurance and leaving the scene of an accident and was fined $1,219. He had $1,024 in old fines, which he must pay before Friday, January 6 or he will have to serve 60 days in jail.

William E. Murry, 416 N Central St. Winona, was found guilty as charged for simple possession of marijuana after paying a cash bond prior to court in the amount of $443.

Krishunna Starlock, 211 Noble Street, Batesville, was late to appear in court on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and will appear in court on January 11.

Bennie Irby, III, 206 Tubbs Road, Batesville, entered a not guilty plea for disorderly conduct/failure to comply. He is set to go to trial January 18.

James A. Mims, III, 730 Sawyer Road, Winona, failed to appear in court for a simple assault charge.

Mary J. Moss, 708A Cox Street, Senatobia, entered a guilty plea to shoplifting from Save-A-Lot and has 30 days to pay the $1,146 fine.

Earisia Alexander, 433 Taylor St., Como, failed to appear in court for a shoplifting charge. Judge Westfaul issued a warrant for Alexander’s arrest.

Larekios Johnson, 433 Taylor St., Como, failed to appear in court for a shoplifting charge. A warrant was issued for Johnson’s arrest.

Arnissa Thomas, 1204B N Union, Winona, failed to appear for a shoplifting charge.

Brian R. Cox, 225 Hays St., Batesville, entered a guilty plea for shoplifting at Walmart. Judge Westfaul ruled time served after the defendant served 14 days in jail.

“I don’t know what’s going on but this is a serious matter,” Westfaul told the defendant. “You will end up in a penitentiary. Don’t hang around these children anymore. They’re a bad influence on you and you are a bad influence on them. I’m issuing a restraining order for you to stay away from these children, violate it and I’ll put you in jail.”

Everette Mixon, 210 Georgia St., Batesville, was charged with DUI refusal, driving while license suspended and improper equipment. The case will be continued due to medical reasons.

Morgan M. Brown, 39217 Highway 315, Batesville, pled not guilty to DUI refusal and improper equipment charges.

“They didn’t tell me how to blow in it right,” Brown stated.

Brown is set to go to trial on February 1.

Jerry L. Ballard, 106 Booker T, Batesville, entered a guilty plea on charges of DUI (second) refusal, running a stop sign and driving while license suspended. Ballard was sentenced to five days in jail.

“I’m going to lose my job,” said Ballard.

“If I could, I wouldn’t make you go to jail but the law changed in October and I have to follow the laws,” stated Judge Westfaul.

Ballard has 30 days to pay the $1,839 fine and must pay $225 in old fines immediately or serve an additional five days.

Jermaine Tunson, 201 Patton Lane, Batesville, was found guilty of contempt of court after paying a previously imposed $533 fine prior to court.

Detrailous Webster, 2585A Chapeltown, Courtland, was found guilty of contempt of court after paying a previously imposed $975 fine prior to court.