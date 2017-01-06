Obituaries

Charles Cullum Jr

Marks––Mr. Charles “Chuck” Cullum Jr., age 48, passed away Monday afternoon January 2, 2017 near Batesville. Services were held at Kimbro Funeral Home January 5. Interment was at Marks Cemetery.

Mr. Cullum is survived by his daughter, Emily Claire Cullum of Starkville; mother, Patricia Beacham of Batesville; father, Charles Cullum Sr. of Clarksdale; sister, Stephanie (David) Burchfield of Clarksdale; special aunt, Nancy Harrison of Marks; one niece, Anne Barton Jackson of Cleveland; three nephews, Hunter Burchfield of Clarksdale, Ficher (Kelly) Burchfield of Clarksdale, and Chase Jackson of Ridgeland; one great niece, Ellie Cate Burchfield of Clarksdale. He was preceded in death by his sister Melissa Cullum Jackson.

In lieu of flowers the family asks you make a donation to the charity of your choice.

Virginia Porter Graves

Virginia Katherine Porter Graves, 76, died December 23 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. A memorial service was held December 31 at Como Church of Christ.

She was born December 6, 1940 to Robert M. Porter Sr. and Virginia Embree Porter. She graduated from Como High School, received a degree in elementary education from the University of Mississippi, taught at Sardis Elementary, Dundee Elementary, and Shadow Oaks Elementary in Horn Lake. She was also employed in the family business, Porter’s Sunflower/Porter’s Foods, in Senatobia.

Ruthie Burdette Heningway

SARDIS––Ruthie Burdette Hemingway, 91, passed away January 1, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital Desoto. She was a member of McIvor Baptist Church in Sardis. Visitation will be Saturday, January 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Mt. Level M.B. Church in Como. Services will begin at noon at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pate-Jones Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.

Gerald Henry Jordan II

COURTLAND–Gerald Henry Jordan II, 50, died January 2, 2017.

Funeral services will be Saturday at noon at Calvary Baptist Church in Batesville, where he was a member. Paul Middleton will officiate.

Visitation will be from 11-noon prior to the service.

Born October 16, 1966 in Aurora, Ill., to Gerald Henry Jordan and Dorris Robertson, he attended Coahoma County High School and served in the Army National Guard.

He is survived by his wife, Debi Jordan of Courtland; his son, Tyler Jordan of Southaven; his daughter, Jamie Ware of Batesville; three grandchildren, Avery Jordan, Caden Ware and Kiley Ware; one sister, Darlene Lee of Reno, Nev.; one brother, Stan Robertson of Oxford.

He is predeceased by his father, Gerald Henry Jordan, and his mother, Dorris Robertson.

Alvin Lawson

BATESVILLE––Alvin Lawson, 62, died January 2, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi.

Funeral services will be Saturday, January 7 at 2 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary Chapel. The Rev. Louis Wilson will officiate. Burial will be in Springhill Asa Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at Cooley’s Mortuary today from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Born August 22, 1954, he was the son of Rufus Lawson Jr. and Cornelius Orr. He was a retired salesman for Western Auto, and was a member of Rock Hill M.B. Church in Sardis.

He is survived by his wife, Aslean Lawson of Batesville; two daughters, LaTara R. Lawson and Tonya Henderson, both of Batesville; daughter-in-law Eunitha W. Henderson of Senatobia; four brothers, Arthur Roy Lawson and Harry D. Lawson, both of Nashville, and Billy R. Lawson of Batesville and Walter Lawson of Honolulu, Hawaii; four sisters, Roxie Holt and Peggy Wimbley of Indianapolis, Therlia Hardway of Nashville and Susie Acklin of Raleigh, N.C.; godson John Allen; two granddaughters, Talicia Henderson and Takianna Cotton; four grandsons, Tovell Henderson Jr., TaJavoious Cotton, Torell Henderson and Delvin Graham.

Tawayla Davis McCoy

Tawayla Davis McCoy passed away early on Christmas Eve morning 2016 in Baton Rouge after a long illness. At her side was her devoted husband, Thaddeus McCoy, and daughter, Myracle McCoy. A native of Como, she was a longtime resident of Baton Rouge. Tawayla was a loving wife, devoted mother, adored daughter, doting aunt and loyal friend. She loved life and had a strong sense of community.

Tawayla’s tireless efforts touched the entire community, especially children. She was a well-respected community activist who proudly introduced her occupation as Volunteer. Her diligence, vision, generosity, and productivity strengthened traditions and created new ones in the endeavors where she invested her time and creative energy, benefitting individuals, and organizations. Her volunteer work included serving as board president of the Motivating Kids to Achieve (or MOKA) dance program; board member and program director of Jack & Jill of America Inc., Baton Rouge Chapter; and troop leader for Girl Scouts. At Episcopal High School Tawayla was an energetic member of the Parents Guild, and served as Room Mom, Greenery Chair, Used Uniform Chair and Cake Walk Chair.

A proud member of the Junior League of Baton Rouge, Tawayla worked on the Hollydays Committee and served as co-chair of the Car Raffle. She was a member of the Baton Rouge Symphony League, which provides financial support and volunteer service to the Capital City’s professional orchestra. With the Symphony League, Tawayla helped organize two luncheons honoring Les Jeunes Amies de la Symphonie, founded to foster volunteerism and an appreciation for the symphony among the daughters of Symphony League members.

Tawayla is survived by her husband, Thaddeus McCoy; daughter Myracle McCoy; her father, Clifton Osburne Davis Jr. and stepmother, Lowraine Davis; her godmother, Dorothy Wilbourn; her brother, Clifton Davis III, sister, Charo Davis Jefferson, brother, Imari Davis; step-sister, Katrina Shepherd; Clifton’s fiancé, Passionate Norman and his children, Veterra Davis, Clifton Davis IV, Cameron Davis and Alyssa Davis; Charo’s husband Robert Jefferson Jr. and their children Londyn Jefferson and Robert Jefferson III; Imari’s wife, Bonita Davis, and their children, Trinity Davis and Sparkle Davis; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Her mother, Ghika Tony Davis, and stepbrother, Terry Shepherd, precede her in death.

Services were held Friday, December 30 at Rabenhorst Funeral in Baton Rouge.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Colon Cancer Coalition of Baton Rouge, coloncancercoalition.org/location/baton-rouge-la

Herman Floyd Story

Clarksdale––Herman Floyd Story, 90, died Saturday, December 31, 2016, in Nashville. He was a former resident of Panola County.

Services were held January 4 at National Funeral Home Chapel, Clarksdale. Interment was in Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Clarksdale.

Mr. Story was a member of the Church of the Nazarene where he served on the church board and as Sunday School Superintendent for many years. He was farm manager for Adams Planting Company and Ellendale, both of Claremont community.