Cougars sweep Byers in first game of new year

By Ike House

North Panola swept the H.W. Byers Lions for their first season series. The Lady Cougars went for another big win against the Lady Lions with a 41-2 victory. The game was not close while the Lady Cougars dropped the 16 points in the first and the Lady Lions did not get on the board.

The Lady Lions did not put up their lone points until the second quarter and it was Lady Cougars from there on out. The Lady Cougars continue to put up 25 points and got a chance to play younger players.

The Lady Cougars went on to win 41-2. Leading the offense for the Lady Cougars was Quintonya Webster with nine points, five steals, a rebound and an assist.

Other scorers were Kenya Webster with eight points, four rebounds, three steals and an assist; Leah Shorty had six points, five rebounds and two steals; Johncieyca Wilbourn with six points, five steals and two rebound; Taijah Webb with three points, five steals, a rebound and an assist; Sherry Connor had two points and five rebounds; Paige Ward with two points; Eriunna Goings with two points and three steals and Jasmine Mays with one point, two steals and a rebound.

The Cougars had a closer game but it was still a large margin in victory by 60-45. The game was close in the first quarter with a score of 16-10. In the second half the Cougars began to pull away with a 44-31 lead in the first half.

The Cougars led for the entire game and never fell behind in the game. The Cougars went on to win by 15. Leading the Cougars was Jamarcus Jones with 21 points, 10 rebounds and two assists.

Other scorers were Darrell Young with 12 points and two rebounds; Mario Fenner with 12 points, four rebounds and a steal; Sylvonta Oliver with six points, seven steals, six assists and three rebounds; Kenneth Jefferson had six points, a rebound and a steal and Jay’Sean Smith had two points, five rebounds and an assist.

The Cougars will be in action again tonight against district opponent Coldwater and Saturday at home against Coldwater.