Batesville officials to seek re-election

By John Howell

Batesville’s mayor and aldermen will all seek re-election to their present offices this year.

“I filed my papers for ward four this morning,” Alderman Eddie Nabors said, responding to The Panolian’s question posed to aldermen during Tuesday’s meeting of the board of mayor and aldermen.

Ward two alderman Ted Stewart said that he had filed his papers Tuesday morning as well. Ward three alderman Stan Harrison, ward one alderman Bill Dugger and alderman-at-large Teddy Morrow said that they would file by the end of the week. (Harrison called Thursday to say that he had qualified.) Mayor Jerry Autrey also confirmed his intention to seek re-election.

Nabors and Stewart are each completing their second terms, having first elected in 2009. Harrison was elected in 2007 following the death in office of his predecessor. Morrow and Autrey were both first elected in 2005.

Dugger is aldermen with longest tenure, having first been elected in 1997.

The municipal party primary is May 2 followed if necessary by a May 16 runoff.

The general election will be June 6.