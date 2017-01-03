Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

DECEMBER 26, 2016

John Henry Harris of 221 B Henry Harry Road, Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jerry Johnson Rich Jr. of 1592 White Rd., Courtland, was charged with aggravated domestic violence. The case will be heard in Batesville City Court.

Terry Lentonio Gardner of 703 Railroad St. #19, Como, was charged with sexual battery. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

Jeffery Sylvester Young of 278 Ruby Rd., Courtland, was charged with simple possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

DECEMBER 27

Charles Brandon Harrison of 438 Luxahoma Tower Rd., Senatobia, is charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville City Court.

Jason Chantel Morgan of 1723 Sanders Rd., Sardis, is charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville City Court.

Sarah Samantha Abernathy of 355 Heafner Road, Batesville, has a judge’s writ to hold in custody for the Chancery Court.

James William Newman of 1611 King Rd., Sardis, is charged with driving while license suspended with a switched license tag. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Stephen Belk Steward of 301 East St. Apts. Batesville, was charged with disturbing the peace.

DECEMBER 29

Freddie B. Braxton of 618 West Main St., Charleston, is charged with no driver’s license, DUI, and two counts of failure to obey police officer. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Elton Hayes Turner of 100 Wood Street, Batesville, is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and habitual offender. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Cedric Eugene Echols of 4279 Lucious Taylor Road, Como, was charged with public drunk and disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Brandon Deshun Faulkner of 309 Arizona St., Batesville, was charged with domestic violence. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Daniel Allen Trusty of 1680 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court (failure to pay). The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Angel Mimory Runnels of 32518 Blackjack Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court (failure to pay). The case is to be heard in Justice Court.

Kathy Anne Melton of 317 North Main St., Sardis, is chugged with domestic violence. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

DECEMBER 30

James Garett May of 3818 Hammond Hill Rd., Senatobia, is charged with using public profanity and disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

Steven Landreth Henderson of 7980 Hwy. 3, Sarah, is a state inmate being housed at Panola County jail as is Charlie Heath, Jr. of 149 Victor Road, Courtland.

DECEMBER 31

Christopher Bryan Bolton of 5248 Highway 51 S, Pope, was charged with domestic violence. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jennifer Desiree Gates of 5248 Highway 51 S, Pope, was charged with domestic violence. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Marlon D. Jones of 1675 A Fudgetown Td., Batesville, was charged with domestic violence. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jason Earl Sanders of 116 Watkins Rd., Greenville, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville City Court.

JANUARY 1, 2017

Leon Doyle of Happy Days Motel in Sardis, was charged with simple domestic violence. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Jasmine Lee Gatlin of 2577 Seven Rd., Batesille, was charged with disorderly conduct, (failure to comply). The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Robert Holden Brewer of 95 Goodwin Rd., Marks, was charged with DUI. The case will be heard in Batesville City Court.

JANUARY 2

Shannon Micheal Connell of 6869 Compress Road, Como, was charged with aggravated sexual assault. The case will be heard in Justice Court.