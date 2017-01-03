Obituaries

Dora Arnold Ciener

Dora Arnold Ciener, age 90, passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Brookdale Senior Living in Oxford. Mrs. Ciener is the widow of the late Samuel Ciener, Jr.

Graveside services were held Thursday, December 29 at Temple Beth-El Cemetery in Helena, Ark.

Mrs. Ciener was born May 11, 1926 in Eudora to the late William Meredith and Josephine Arnold. She and her husband “Sonny” owned Ciener’s Clothing Store, which was in business for 85 years in Helena, Ark. Dora was a member of Temple Beth-El in Helena, where she was involved with the Temple Sisterhood.

Mrs. Ciener is survived by her loving family, which includes three daughters, Samantha Sanders (Jimmy) of Batesville, Cyd Dunlap (Bob) of Abbeville, Jo L. Greenberg (Arnie) of Delray Beach, Fla.; son, Bob LaJoie (Kathy) of Conway, Ark.; one brother, Billy Arnold (Polly) of Memphis; and one granddaughter, Kim Cohn (Marc) of Long Grove, Ill.; nephews, Drs. James and Alka Cohen of Eads, Tenn., and Jack Cohen (Lynn) of New York, N.Y.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregivers, Pam Jones and Patsy Woods and Camellia Hospice.

Rex Allen Malone

Rex Allen Malone, age 59, died Thursday morning, December 29, 2016, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Born June 22, 1957 to the late Charles Norwood Malone and Nora Whitten Malone in Greenville, he was a produce clerk for several grocery stores until he retired to Sardis Lake where he loved to fish.

The family will hold a private memorial service for Mr. Malone at a later date. Wells Funeral Home has charge.