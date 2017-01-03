Mississippi Prospects players

Mississippi Prospects player
Mississippi Prospects player Elijah Battle (left) and Zach Brown help bring the victory back to Panola. Their eighth grade grey team won 20-12. They are pictured with Eli Oulder (center) director of MS Prospects. Brown received MVP defensive player award for six sacks, 25 tackles, and two force fumbles.
The Mississippi Prospects presented the inaugural Mississippi Prospects All State Gridiron Classic, Dec. 27-31, featuring players from the state of Mississippi in grades third through eighth.
Photo submitted