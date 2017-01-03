Local scouts earn badges on tour of Museum of Flight

Pictured are Jordan D. McCollins, son of Dexter and Sheenah McCollins of Batesville and Richard Tyler Wright, son of Brenda Hopson of Marks. The scouts recently toured the Southern Museum of Flight in Birmingham, and earned two merit badges. Photo provided

Scouts with the Batesville Boy Scout Troop 478 visited The Southern Museum of Flight in Birmingham December 3.
The scouts enjoyed a guided educational tour, where they received  the inside story on many of the exhibits.
The Flight Simulator Lab in the Soar High Center was a great opportunity for the scouts to get a taste of what it takes to fly a virtual aircraft. The scouts received classroom instructions to complete the requirements to earn their merit badges  in Aviation and Weather.
The Southern Museum of Flight is dedicated to investigating, preserving, and promoting the rich stories of Southern Aviation and to providing exciting, interactive educational programming for people of all ages.
The Southern Museum of Flight provides a continuum of exhibitions, displays, and educational services with a sincere devotion to cultural and historical literacy.

