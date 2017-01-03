Election year is back

By John Howell

Starting today candidates in most Mississippi cities, towns and villages can qualify to seek municipal office — mayor or alderman — in an election cycle that culminates with the June 6 General Election.

Political party and independent candidates must qualify by 5 p.m. Friday, March 3 to run for municipal office.

Tuesday, May 2 is Primary Election Day for municipal offices. The Primary Runoff Election Day is Tuesday, May 16, according to the Mississippi Secretary of State web site.

During the two primary elections, voters will select nominees from political parties. The nominees from political parties will be joined by independent candidates in the Tuesday, June 6 General Election Day.

In Batesville, incumbent Mayor Jerry Autrey has indicated that he will seek re-election to his office.

Other incumbents, who have not yet stated their plans, include Ward One Alderman Bill Dugger, Ward Two Alderman Ted Stewart, Ward Three Alderman Stan Harrison, Ward Four Alderman Eddie Nabors and Alderman-at-Large Teddy Morrow.

In Como, incumbents include Mayor Everette Hill, Alderman-at-Large John Walton and Alderwomen Teresa Dishmon, Ruby Higgenbottom, Rachel Powell and Tonia Heard.

In Courtland incumbents include Mayor Debbie Aven, Aldermen Keith Payne, Clifford Olson, Gerald Aven and Alderwoman Mary Baglan.

In Crenshaw, incumbents include Mayor Oscar Barlow and Alderwomen Alberta Bradley, Patricia Dodson and Catherine Phipps and Aldermen Gregg Reed and Jerry Mayo.

In Crowder, incumbents include Mayor Stethen Stanton, Aldermen Walter Shegog, Darron Washington, Joe Cole and Russell Cox and Alderwoman Peggy Griffin.

In Pope, incumbents include Mayor Jamie Howell, Alderwomen Bonnie Roebuck and Ann Mills and Aldermen Tommy Copeland, Williams Rikard and Keneth Powell.

In Sardis, incumbents include Mayor Billy Russell, Aldermen Joseph Still, Thomas Rayburn, Roy Scallorn and Clarence Jones and Alderwoman Bonnie Smith.