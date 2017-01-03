CONGRATULATIONS! South Panola High School Competitive Cheerleaders Photo by Andy Young from the State Championship, December 17, 2016 in Jackson

CONGRATULATIONS!
South Panola High School Competitive Cheerleaders
Photos by Andy Young from the State Championship, December 17, 2016 in Jackson
The South Panola High School competitive cheer squad builds its final pyramid of the competition. Team members in random order include Keyumber Market, Madison Lukacs, Natalie Anna Nicholson, Ainsley Young, Missy Smallie, Aerial Sanford, Breanna Bland, Errian Key, Tylan Boyette, Bailey Ware, Saless Walls, Kaylee Williams, Megan Lytal, Kianna Gleeton, Jocelyn House, Lexi Young, Reagan Oschner, Bailey Russell, Makilah Johnson, Nautica Edwards, Teddera Patton, Markia Flowers, Coee Carver, Riley Dalrymple, Jada Jones, Jacrisciah Thornton, Mackenzie Perkins, Taylor Haney, Makayla Ales and Laynse Gleeton.