Community Foundation fundraiser is state’s best

The Northwest Mississippi Community Foundation’s Crystal Ball was recognized as Mississippi’s Outstanding Fundraising Event at the state’s National Philanthropy Day celebration last month in Jackson.

Tickets are still available for the 17th annual Crystal Ball Jan. 21 at the Arena in Southaven.

Joe Azar of Batesville was recently elected to serve as vice-chairman for 2017 Community Foundation Board of Directors. He has previously served as secretary and also serves on the local foundation.

The Community Foundation houses endowments for the Panola County Community Foundation, the Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Mississippi, and two endowments for North Delta School.

In addition, it manages Donor Advised Funds for Panola County residents. It provides programs such as the Community Digital Scholars online personal finance courses at South Panola High and North Delta School.

Also the foundation provides training and volunteer development for nonprofits in Panola County.

With direct grants to Panola County nonprofits of $235,000, the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi has provided $1.1 million to support charitable programs in Panola County.

More information is available at www.CFNM.org.