Time for serious upgrade to those annual resolutions

By Peggy Walker, R.D.

Here are ten unpleasant New Year’s resolutions. But let’s think positively and consider these as a resolution upgrade for your list of things you know you should not avoid in 2017.

1. Schedule an annual checkup and lab work for cholesterol, blood sugar, blood pressure, and heart rate. Knowing these numbers can save your life.

2. Buy bathroom scales and weigh 3 times every week. There’s no way to control your weight if you don’t know what it is and when it starts to go up! Having that number in your head makes self control so much easier.

3. Schedule a colonoscopy if you’re 50 or older or have a family history of cancers of the colon. If you’re a guy schedule a PSA and exam. Uncomfortable, maybe embarrassing? Yes but smart. Early detection of cancer saves lives, extends lives.

4. Ladies schedule a mammogram if you’re over 50 or if there’s a family history of breast cancer. Unpleasant yes but well worth the discomfort. Do your own breast checks monthly and have one performed yearly at the doctor’s office. And get a pap smear. Same reason. Be wise.

5. Write a will or update your will. Morbid, no; just realistic. Do it for those you love or don’t, whichever. But as circumstances change in your life so should your will. It’s never a good idea to put this one off.

6. Make a budget. Find a plan to live within and become financially stable. Earn, spend, save, and invest smartly this year. It starts with a budget.

7. Walk 30 minutes every day. Inside on treadmill or outside wherever you want to, just do it for your heart, weight, sleep, bones, and mental health. Don’t let daily be drudgery. Do it.

8. Make an appointment with the dentist. Brush your teeth daily after eating and always last thing before bed and floss daily. Healthy teeth, healthy gums, healthier you.

9. Wear your seatbelt all the time. Everywhere, in town and out of town. Wear it. Proven to work.

10. Drink 2 cups water in the morning and 2 cups in the afternoon. This resolution is totally realistic and doable and a good start toward hydration and hunger control for you non-water drinkers.

Recipe of the Week

Black-Eyed Pea & Mustard Greens Soup

My absolute favorite New Year’s recipe!

¼ cup butter

2 cups diced onions

1 cup diced celery

½ cup diced red bell pepper

¼ cup diced garlic

1 pound diced smoked sausage

1 bay leaf

1 sprig thyme (or about ½ teaspoon dried thyme)

2 ½ quarts chicken stock

1 pound dried black-eyed peas, washed and soaked

10 ounces frozen, cut mustard greens

1 ½ cup diced tomatoes, seeded

¼ cup sliced green onions

¼ cup fresh parsley (or about 1 – 2 tablespoons parsley flakes)

Salt, pepper to taste

Tabasco hot sauce, about 1 teaspoon or to taste

Bring chicken stock to a boil, add black-eyed peas and simmer for one hour. In a large skillet, sauté butter, onion, celery, red bell pepper, and garlic for 5 – 7 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add smoked sausage, bay leaf, and thyme. Sauté 5 minutes more. Mash ½ of the tender peas and return to pot. Combine vegetable/sausage mixture with black-eyed peas. Stir. Add mustard greens, tomatoes, green onions, parsley, salt, pepper and hot sauce. Simmer for 30 minutes. Remove bay leaf and thyme sprig before serving. Serve with cornbread and extra hot sauce on the side. Makes 8 servings.