Sheriff’s Report: Resident stabbed during domestic dispute

By Ashley Crutcher

The Panola County Sheriff’s Department received a report from a Henderson Road resident on December 20 stating she was stabbed in the leg by her ex-boyfriend.

According to the report, the resident stated the suspect grabbed a knife, threw her down onto a mattress and stabbed her. The incident is under further investigation.

On December 22 Deputy Tripp Williams responded to Holston Road overpass at Interstate 55 in reference to rocks being thrown from the bridge.

According to the report, a Senatobia resident was traveling south on I-55 when a rock was thrown from the bridge and busted his windshield.

The resident reported seeing two teenage boys driving a gray Ford 4×4 heading east on Holston Road.

Benson Road resident reported his Chevy SUV was missing from his driveway on December22.

Earlier reports include a family disturbance on Tom Floyd Road, Como on December 9, report of stalking on December 12 and a report of property damage on Atkins Street, Sardis.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Department received 33 reports which required service from Sheriff Deputies.

December 16

• Investigator Terry Smith responded to a Fire on Fredrick Street where video footage showed some wash clothes igniting. According to the report, nothing was damaged other than the rags.

• Pollan Road, Sarah resident reported to Deputy John Still her roommate took her vehicle without her permission along with some earrings. According to the report, the vehicle was returned later that day.

• Deputies Josh Griffin, Williams, Hailey and Harold Lewis responded to Back Woods Bar for a report of a fight in progress.

According to the report, an individual at the bar reported three men and a woman jumped on him and his bouncer and after being kicked out the suspects began throwing rocks at the building, damaging cars in the parking lot in the process.

December 17

• Investigator Danny Beavers responded to Leslie Road in reference to a death. According to the report, the resident had been sick for a few months and was deceased for some time before family members discovered the body.

According to Panola County Coroner Gracie Grant Gulledge the individual died from natural causes due to her illness.

• Mt. Olivet Road resident reported to Lieutenant Chuck Tucker her vehicle had been broken down for over a year.

According to the report, when the resident checked the vehicle she noticed the battery was missing.

December 18

• Deputy John Still responded to Cedar Drive, Pope where the resident reported he found a hunting coat in his yard. According to the report, a .22 revolver and several bottles of medication belonging to a neighbor was wrapped in the coat.

The neighbor confirmed the items belonged to him and further investigation revealed the neighbor’s home was burglarized and a .22 semi-automatic rifle was missing.

• Black Jack Road resident reported to Deputy Hailey he hosted a Christmas party the day before and went to bed while guests were still at the house.

According to the report, the residen awoke the next day to find his wallet, which contained approximately $250, and a cup of change missing.

Further investigation revealed two charges were made on the resident’s debit card at Walmart. The investigation is ongoing.

December 19

• Investigator Jason Chrestman spoke to a Pope resident who reported her daughter informed her she was molested by her stepfather.

• Deputy Lewis responded to Belmont Road, Sardis in response to an assault. According to the report, the resident stated her live-in boyfriend became angry after she asked him to move out.

The resident stated he broke the mirror off of her vehicle. According to the report, the resident locked all doors and windows to the home but awoke to find the suspect in her home taking items that did not belong to him.

• Oakdale Drive, Enid resident reported to Deputy Hunter Lawrence the previous tenants moved out on Friday, December 16. According to the report, the resident discovered the tenants stole window shades, light bulbs, chair, dumped trash and damaged the property.

• Highway 51 North, Como resident reported receiving threatening phone calls from an individual. According to the report, Deputy Davis advised the resident to sign papers on the individual.

December 20

• Deputy Britton Crawford responded to Merit Health for a simple assault that occured on Nash Road. According to the report, the suspect bit the victim on the face and dislocated his shoulder.

• Heafner Road resident reported to Deputy Crawford he returned home from work and noticed the passenger side window to his Ford F-150 was busted out. According to the report, six weapons were taken from the vehicle.

• Upton Road, Pope resident reported to Deputy Lawrence someone stole his Honda Recon 500 from his residence.

• Deputy Steven Moore responded to Chapel Town Road where the resident reported he noticed a window had been busted out on his GMC Sierra and a rifle and pistol were stolen from the vehicle.

• Deputies Moore and Lewis went to a residence on Highway 315 West to serve a warrant and located the subject hiding in a bedroom closet.

As the deputies attempted to aprehend the subject Deputy Steven McLarty made the scene and assisted in the arrest.

According to the report, an individual came into the room and attempted to get between officers and the subject and refused to obey the deputies’ commands.

Both individuals were arrested and transported to the Panola County Jail.

December 21

• Deputy Bobby Billingsley spoke to a meter reader who reported seeing a dead dog chained to a propane tank on Cotton Plant Road.

According to the report, the resident stated the dog was sick and he gave it a shot and found her dead the next day.

“The temperature Saturday fell from 72 degrees to 24 degrees that night, with steady rain half the night.

There was an empty plastic doghouse in the front yard that could have been picked up with one hand and set back there for the dog.

The suspect had no reply when I asked him why he didn’t do this,” stated Deputy Billingsley.

According to the report, the meter reader reported seeing the dog in the back yard for the past three or four months.

• Deputy Darryl House spoke to a Butler Road, Sardis resident who reported his brother-in-law hit him in the face with his fist.

According to a separate incident report, the brother-in-law reported the resident trespassed on his property.

Motor Vehicle Incident Report

December 15

• Two cars collided on Frontage Road.

December 16

• Car hit a deer on Dummyline Road.

December 17

• Vehicle struck another on Fogg Road.

• Two vehicle accident occured on Shiloh Road.

• Individual lost control of the vehicle on Union Road.

December 19

• Individual lost control of the vehicle on HolsternRoad. An injury was reported.

Juvenile Incident report

Two 15-year-olds got themselves into a bind on December 20 for property damage and disorderly conduct on Marshall and Randle Road.