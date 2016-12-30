Obituaries

Martha Louise Little Barnett

Martha Louise Little Barnett, 94, of Hattiesburg, MS, died Saturday, December 24, 2016 at her daughter’s home in Petal, MS.

Services will be Friday, December 30, 2016 at 3 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville, MS with visitation starting two hours prior to services. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville.

Mrs. Barnett was born February 15, 1922 and raised in Tallahatchie County, MS and lived many years in New Orleans, before she and her husband, Barnwell, retired to Marks, MS. She moved to Hattiesburg in 2001 to be near her daughters after the death of her husband.

Mrs. Barnett was preceded in death by her parents, John Lofton and Lou Zera Dare Little; her husband, William Barnwell Barnett; four sisters; and one son-in-law, Larry F. Norris.

She is survived by two daughters, Joyce Barnett Norris of Petal and Pam Barnett (Harvey) Baker of Hattiesburg and two step-grandsons, Scott (Susanne) Norris and Steve (Wendy) Norris.

If you prefer, in lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to your favorite charity in Louise Barnett’s name.

Wells Funeral Home of Batesville, MS in charge of local arrangements.

Teresa Messina Cernosek

Teresa Messina Cernosek of Olive Branch, age 66, passed away early Monday morning, December 26, 2016, after a long struggle with myeloma.

Teresa is survived by her husband Tony, brother Fr. Sam Messina of Batesville; sisters Rose Vala of Chandler AZ and Mary Castro of Tampa FL, and by many wonderful and loving nieces, nephews, and good friends.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2016 at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 7801 Lowrance Rd, Memphis 38125. A cremation and burial will be at a later date.

Canale Funeral Directors

901-452-6400

Virginia Hawkins, age 88, passed away Monday morning, December 26, 2016 at Oxford Health and Rehab in Oxford, MS.

Funeral services for Mrs. Hawkins were held Thursday, December 29, 2016 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville.

Interment followed the service at Crowder Cemetery.

Virginia was born September 10, 1928 to the late Granville Moore and Evis Pirtle Moore in Lambert, MS. During her lifetime, Virginia was a cashier and clerk and a retired minister, serving at Batesville Assembly of God. She was a member of Crowder Assembly of God Church.

Those she leaves behind to cherish her loving memory include her children, Rita Hawkins Garner of Byhalia, and Tommy Hawkins of Crowder; one brother, Billy Carl Moore of Greenwood, two grandchildren and one great grandchild.

In addition to her parents, Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Hawkins, and 3 brothers; Wiley Moore, Gene Moore, and Vernon Harold Moore.

Mary Teresa “Maureen” Martindale

Mary Teresa “Maureen” Martindale, age 81, passed away Monday afternoon, December 26, 2016, at her home in Courtland, MS. Ms. Maureen was the widow of Max Dwain Martindale.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2016 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Batesville. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 prior to the service at St. Mary’s. Wells Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Maureen was born July 8, 1935 in Derry Ireland to the late Edward McGrory and Sally Redden McGrory. She was a Respiratory Therapist during her lifetime and member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Batesville.

Those she leaves behind include her daughter, Teresa K. Holsonback of Oxford; her son, Michael Shaun Martindale of Courtland; her sisters, Nolene of Australia and Eilene Evans of France; her brothers, Martin McGrory and Pat McGrory of both of England.

In addition to her parents and husband. Maureen is preceded in death by 2 brothers, Sean and Eddie McGrory.

Geraldine McFarling

BATESVILLE–Geraldine McFarling, 68, died December 24, 2016 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford.

Funeral services will be today at 1 p.m. at New Hope M.B. Church in Batesville. Darren Ellis will officiate.

Born December 2, 1948 in Oxford, Mrs. McFarling was the daughter of J.D. and Lorine Dugger Henderson. She was a teacher and bus driver for the South Panola School District.

A member of New Hope M.B. Church, she sang in the choir, served as president of the Usher Board, and was a member of the food committee.

She is survived by her husband, Samuel McFarling of Batesville; two sons, Travius McFarling of Horn Lake and Chris McFarling of Batesville; two brothers, James Henderson of Batesville and John Henderson of Browndeer, Wisconsin; four grandchildren.

Amy Smith

Amy Smith, 76, of Sylva, NC passed away December 23, 2016.

She was born in Savannah, Ga. on May 12, 1940, to the late Dr. Albert J. and Margaret Kelley. After graduation from the Chatham County School System, Amy attended and graduated from the University of Mississippi with a B.A. degree in Elementary Education.

Her years of service in her field of study included elementary schools in Lambert, Umatilla, Fla. and Highlands County, Fla. She also taught at two different Christian Pre-K programs in Eustis, Fla. and Cattaraugus, NY.

Amy continued her education at Nova University, where she obtained her M.S. degree in Special Education and taught in that field for a number of years.

Amy was married for 53 years to Calvin Smith who continues to live in Sylva. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, two brothers, Peter and James, and a sister, Barbara. She is survived by her husband and three daughters, Kelley Thompson (Tim)of Sebring, FL, Margaret Howell of Sylva, NC, Arrah Blount (David) of Chesapeake, VA, and 7 grandchildren, Sarah Rayburn, Andre Stevenson, Cody Rayburn, Gavin Thompson, Slade Thompson, DJ Blount, and Mason Howell.

Amy was an avid Square Dancer and loved forming a square with old friends as well as participating as a mentor in beginning classes. She was a member of Pisgah Promenaders of Waynesville and several clubs in Florida before retiring to the mountains of NC.

She worked with other members of the community on opening The Appalachian Women’s Museum and served as a board member for several years. She also served as an Usher at the Bardo Performing Arts Center at Western Carolina University.

Per her wishes Amy’s body will be cremated. There will be a Celebration of her Life Ceremony to honor her. The date and time will be announced as soon as arrangements are finalized.

In lieu of flowers, Amy wished for donations to be made to The Appalachian Women’s Museum in Dillsboro, NC. Checks can be made out to The Appalachian Women’s Museum and sent to PO Box 245, Dillsboro, NC 28725.

Donations can also be made on line at www.appwm.org . Please indicate that donations are made in memory of Amy Smith.

Mrs Mary Elizabeth Lamar Taylor

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Lamar Taylor age 91 passed away Monday, December 26, 2016, Water Valley, MS.

The family will receive friends at a catered reception Wednesday, December 28, 2016 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:0 p.m. at Kimbro Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Thursday, December 29 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. at Lambert United Methodist Church, Lambert Ms. Interment will follow in Lambert Cemetery.

Mrs. Taylor, a lifelong member of Lambert United Methodist Church, graduated from Mississippi College for Women, Columbus, MS, also retired as Medical Tech for Dr. Lewis H. Cook, Lambert, MS.

Mrs. Taylor is survived by her daughters, Nettie (Joel) Rivers, Batesville, MS, Lucy Taylor, Marks MS; one sister, Jane Lamar Moore, Pascagoula, MS; six grandchildren, Brett (Corie) Rivers, Hernando MS, Joel (Amy) Rivers, Batesville, MS, Taylor (Emily) Rivers, Batesville, MS, Erica (Matthew) Garrett, Dundee, MS, Jasper (Nicole) Cobb, Starkville, MS, Jacob (Jessica) Cobb, Fort Drum, NY, and eleven great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Allen Taylor; her parents, Percie Lee and Florence Lamar; one sister, Elsie Lamar Chisholm; two brothers, Percie Lee Lamar, Jr. and John Aaron Lamar.

The family requests you consider memorial donations to Lambert United Methodist Church, Lambert, MS or Delta Academy, Marks, MS.

Christine H. Watson

Christine H. Watson, 86, died Sunday, December 25, 2016 at Tallahatchie General Hospital in Charleston. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 28 at Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Jay Deryberry officiating. Burial will be in Yellow Leaf Cemetery.

Born in Bruce to the late George and Irene Davis Weeks, Mrs. Watson was a member of Yellow Leaf Baptist Church. She was the mother of George Watson of Pope.

Cooper Clemens Williams, Jr.

Cooper Clemens Williams, Jr., age 52, passed away Friday afternoon, December 23, 2016 in Pope.

Funeral services for Cooper will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2016 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville, MS.

The family will hold a public visitation beginning at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Bethel Cemetery. Rev. Tracey Williams will officiate.

Cooper was born in Panola County to the late Cooper Clemens Williams, Sr. and Judy Faye Darby Williams. During Cooper’s lifetime he was an auto mechanic for 25 plus years.

Survivors include two children, Cooper Clemens Williams III of Topsail, N.C., and Jeremy Allen Williams of Oxford.

Following the untimely death of Cooper’s sister, he took legal guardianship of her children, Cecily Perry Kendall of Cascilla, Meagan Nicole Perry and John Wesley Perry, Jr. both of Oxford. He also leaves one brother, Danny Williams; one half-sister, Wendy Dawn Ship of Pope; three half brothers, Kenny Ship of Pope, Mark Williams of Crowder, and Tracey Williams of Pope, and four grandchildren, Rachel Danielle Williams, Ally-Kay Michelle Williams, Hannah Kay Williams, and Avery Cooper Williams.

In addition to his parents, Cooper is preceded in death by his sister, Melissa Williams.

Pamela Kay Gibbons Williams

Pamela Kay Gibbons Williams, age 54, passed away Friday afternoon, December 23, 2016 near Pope.

Funeral services for Pamela will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2016 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Bethel Cemetery. Rev. Tracey Williams will officiate.

Pamela was born March 19, 1962 Mary Carmen Gibbons and the late J.B. Gibbons in Harrisburg, IL. Pamela was a postal carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.

Those she leaves behind to cherish her memory include her children, Cooper Clemens Williams III of Topsail, N.C., and Jeremy Allen Williams of Oxford.

Following the untimely death of Melissa Williams, Pamela took legal guardianship of Melissa’s children, Cecily Perry Kendall of Cascilla, MS, Meagan Nicole Perry and John Wesley Perry Jr. both of Oxford, MS.

She also leaves her mother, Mary Carmen Gibbons of Bethalto, IL.; her sister, Vickie Gibbons Fortner of Bethalto, IL. ; her brothers, Preston Gibbons, of Bethalto, IL., and Rodney Gibbons of Cottage Hills, IL.; four grandchildren, Rachel Danielle Williams, Alley-Kay Michelle Williams, Hannah Kay Williams, and Avery Cooper Williams.

In addition to her father, Pamela is preceded in death by one brother, Donald Gibbons.