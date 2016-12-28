Vehicle is burglarized at Batesville Pawnshop

By Ashley Crutcher

A vehicle burglary took place at Batesville Pawnshop on Tuesday, December 27 around 12:18 p.m. A shopper reported some cash and a cell phone was missing from his vehicle. Further investigation revealed the items were stolen from the vehicle by another shopper at the pawnshop. Surveillance footage shows a man coming out of the pawn shop and reaching into the vehicle. According to Detective Justin Maples, the suspect noticed the items laying on the dash, reached inside the open window and stole the items. Images show the suspect leaving the pawnshop in a blue Dodge Dakota. If anyone has any information please contact Detective Justin Maples at Batesville Police Depart at (662) 563-5653.