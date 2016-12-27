Panola County Jail Arrest Record

The following is a list of those incarcerated at the David M. Bryan Justice Center as provided by the Panola County Jail upon request.

A name included on this list does not indicate that the person is guilty of a crime, only that charges have been brought or the person has been brought and booked into the jail.

December 19

Lisa Blair Nissen, 1719 Dummyline Rd., Batesville, was arrested and charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Krishunna Sherita Starlock, 211 Noble St., Batesville, was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Casey Shannon Crane, 10 CR 30, Oxford, was arrested and charged with DUI. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

December 20

Catina Regina Hines, 13947 A Hwy. 315, Sardis, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct-failure to comply. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Albert Wayne Bean Jr., 13947 A Hwy. 315, Sardis, was arrested and charged with petit larceny. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Stacy Lamont Draper Jr., 1824 Shell Rd., Batesville, was arrested and charged with aninmal cruelty-neglect. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Ciera N. Zeno, 187 Audrey Rd., Courtland, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Labrittnee C. Roberson, 1475 Hadorn Rd,. Batesville, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Arnissa Deloise Thomas, 1204B North Union, Winona, was arrested and charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Brian Ray Cox, 225 Hays St., Batesville, was arrested and charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

December 21

Jerome Dewayne Tunson, 274 Main St. Lot No. 4, Courtland, was arrested and charged with contempt of court.

Justin M. Hentz, 209 1/2 Armstrong St., Batesville, was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic violence. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Laretha Lark, 331 Greenhill Circle, Sardis, was arrested and charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Morgan Martine Brown, 39217 Hwy. 315, Batesville, was arrested and charged with DUI. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

December 22

Micheal D. Pickell, 12421 E. 129th St., Tulsa, Okla., is a federal detainee.

Stephan Heath Davis, 146 Dawn Cove, Courtland, was arrested and charged with no driver’s license, no proof of insurance and leaving the scene of an accident. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Shelley Elizabeth Alred, 20 Ramsey Circle, Batesville, has a hold.

Chrisptopher Lowell Roper, 113 File Rd.,Batesville, has a hold.

John Eric Wiginton, 31 CR 108, Water Valley, was arrested and charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Aarika Shaun Tankersley, 1635 North Main, Water Valley, had a hold.

December 23

Charles Edward Handy Jr., 216 Jones St. Apt. B-2, Crenshaw, has a hold.

Bennie Nathaniel Irby, 206 Tubbs Rd. Apt. No. 19, Batesville, was arrested and chartged with disoderly conduct. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Jerry L. Ballard, 106 Booker St., Batesville, was arrested and charged with DUI, driving while license suspended, disregard for traffic device. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Chasidy S. Farmer, 121 N Pocohantas St., Sardis, was arrested and charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Detrailous M. Webster, 2585 A Chapeltown Rd., Courtland, was arrested and charged with contempt of court-failure to pay. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

December 24

Jerry Lee King, 2165 Pope Water Valley Rd., Pope, was arrested and charged with public drunk and possession of paraphernalia. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Everette Riley Mixon, 210 Georgia St., Batesville, was arrested and charged with DUI and no proof of insurance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Adrian Carter Taylor, 437 B Fulmer Rd., Como, was arrested and charged on a warrant for contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Jackie Marie Green, 617 Enid Teasdale Rd., Enid, was arrested and charged with trespassing and possession of paraphernalia. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

December 26

John Henry Harris, 221 B Henry Harry Rd., Batesville, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Justice Court.