One coach, 14 players selected for inaugural MS Prospects All-Star Classic

The Mississippi Prospects, a new youth organization whose purpose is to discover and promote the best youth football talent in the state, will present the inaugural Mississippi Prospects All State Gridiron Classic, Dec. 27-31.

The inaugural football game will feature players from the state of Mississippi and involve grades third through eighth with a game for each grade.

Of over 600 applicants, 400 participants were selected and with 14 young athletes representing South Panola.

Participants were chosen by player highlights and coaches’ evaluations.

Representing the Pope Dawgs PeeWee team are Jamal Wright (5th), Bryson Wright (4th), Tyreeq Sanford (4th), D’Marian Perteet (6th), Shylan Bradford (6th), and Drake Martin (5th).

Representing the Batesville Tigers PeeWee team are Julius Pope (5th), Charles Wren (6th), Othaevious Toliver (5th), Omarion Cooper (4th), and Ojayland Cooper (3rd).

From Batesville Jr. High School are Tajavious Cotton (7th), Zacheau Brown (8th), and Ilijah Battle (8th).

Also, Pope Dawgs Coach Cleveland Wright was chosen among coaches throughout the state to serve as Head Coach for the white 5th grade team.

According to the Hattiesburg American, each team will participate in separate practices at Tatum Park beginning Dec. 27. Practices will be conducted Dec. 28-29 and will involve two-a-day practices.

Games will be played Dec. 30-31 at the University of Southern Mississippi’s M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Game schedule

Friday, Dec 30th:

3rd Grade Gray vs 3rd Grade Red at 9:00

4th Grade Gray vs 4th Grade Red at 11:30

5th Grade Gray vs 5th Grade Red at 2:00

5th Grade Gray vs 5th Grade White at 4:00

5th Grade Red vs 5th Grade White at 6:00

Saturday, Dec 31st:

6th Grade Red vs 6th Grade White at 9:00

6th Grade Blue vs 6th Grade Gray at 12:00

7th Grade Gray vs 7th Grade Red at 3:00

8th Grade Gray vs 8th Grade Red at 6:00