Obituaries

Virginia Hawkins

Virginia Hawkins, age 88, passed away Monday morning, December 26, 2016 at Oxford Health and Rehab in Oxford.

Funeral services are incomplete at this time and will be announced when they have been finalized.

Ella Mae Joiner Heath

Ella Mae Joiner Heath, 58, died Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at her residence.

Services will be held today at noon at Mt. Gillion M.B. Church in Sardis. Pastor Odell Draper will officiate. Internment will be held at Mt. Gillion M.B. Church Cemetery. Cooley’s Mortuary has charge.

Heath, born June 13, 1958, in Batesville, to Minnie Frances Richards of Batesville and the late Willie Lee Burt, was a CNA at Golden Living Center and a member of Coleman Chapel A.M.E. in Batesville. She was also a member of the Mississippi Heart Breaker Club.

Survivors along with her mother include: four sisters, Annette Joiner of Batesville, Diane Hentz of Ogden, Utah, Lucinda Burt and Margaret Shaw, both of Oxford; five brothers, David Joiner and Larry Joiner, both of Oxford, Dewayne Joiner and Todd Burt, both of Courtland and Troy Burt of Batesville and grandchildren, Denzell Joiner of Coldwater and Tyrese Pegues of Batesville; and great-grandchildren, Kylan Joiner and Prince Joiner.

Larry Joe Pratt

Larry Joe Pratt, Sr. of Batesville, was born June 1, 1939, in Pope to James and Viola Pratt and went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 24, 2016.

Funeral services for Mr. Pratt will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at First United Methodist Church in Batesville. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 5 to 7 at Wells Funeral Home.

Rev. Ed Temple and Dr. David Ball will officiate the service. Entombment will follow the service at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville.

Preceding Larry in death were his parents, his wife of 49 years, Betty Siltman Pratt; his son, James Ray “Jim” Pratt, and his brother, James Robert Pratt.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Henderson Pratt; his son Larry Joe Pratt Jr. and his wife Denise of Olive Branch; two daughters, Cheryl Kay Pratt Linder and husband David of Meridian, and Beth Ann Pratt Dunlap and husband Michael of Batesville; nine grandchildren, Larry Joe Pratt III and his wife Sara, Jonathan Lee Pratt, Sarah Linder Caples and her husband Brian, William David Linder, Rachel Ann Linder, Isabella Grace Linder, Robert Pratt Dunlap and his wife Hannah, Morgan Dunlap Standridge, and William Michael Dunlap; six great-grandchildren, Sara Elizabeth, Caleb James, Larry Joe IV, and Jacob Caden Pratt, Sydney Grace, and Jasper David Standridge; two brothers, Hunter Pratt and wife Judy of Batesville. Martin Lee Pratt of St. Louis, and sister-in-law, Gwen Warren Pratt of Katy, Texas.

Known by many names, Larry Joe, Larry, Mr. Pratt, Uncle Pete, Daddy, and Papaw, he was a loving father and grandfather and a truly humble servant of the Lord all of his days.

A 50-year employee of First Security Bank in Batesville, starting as a teller, he ended his career as President and Chairman of the Board, and was serving on the Board of Directors at the time of his death.

He was active in the Mississippi Banker’s Association and served as President from 1996-1997.

He was a civic leader in Batesville during a time of economic growth, and he took great pride that he was involved in recruiting many of the industries that make Batesville the community it is today.

He was named Panola County Man of the Year 1974-1975, was President of the South Panola Chamber of Commerce 1973-1974, President of the Rotary Club, 1989-1990, and served on the Board of Trustees of the South Panola Community Hospital for over 20 years.

He was a 1961 graduate of the University of Mississippi, enjoyed attending sporting events, and traveling the world. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Batesville and the Wesleyan Sunday School Class.

The family asks that memorials be sent to First United Methodist Church, 119 Panola Ave. Batesville, MS 38606, or Pope Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1505, Pope, MS 38658.

William Antone Pund

William Antone “Billy” Pund, age 78, passed away Sunday afternoon, December 25, 2016 at his home in Batesville. Mr. Pund is the former Panola County Road Manager.

A memorial service for Mr. Pund will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at First Baptist Church in Batesville. Wells Cremation Service of Batesville has charge.

Billy was born on March 15, 1938 to the late William Henry Pund and Florence Darby Pund in Crowder. Billy enjoyed riding horses on his land and was a member of First Baptist Church in Batesville.

Those he leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Alma Osborn Pund of Batesville; daughter, Laura Pund Luckett (Tre) of Collierville, Tenn.; son Brian Pund (Polly) of Tupelo; cousin Ann Pund Holland of Crowder; numerous nieces, nephews and other cousins.

Daniel Carlton Street

MEMPHIS––Daniel Carlton Street, 61, died Sunday, December 18, 2016, in Memphis.

Services were held Monday at Shiloh Baptist Church in Courtland. Dr. Zannie Leland Jr. officiated. Interment was in Shiloh Cemetery. Eddie Robinson Funeral Home had charge.

Mr. Street, born April 30, 1955, in Courtland, to the late Jesse Lewis Street and Grace Esdelia Calvin, attended South Panola High School and Alcorn University. He was also a truck driver and member of Shiloh M.B. Church.

Survivors include: two sisters, Ruthie A. Oliver and Mattie L. Lewis, both of Memphis; three brothers, Calvin D. Street of Courtland, Carl D. Street of Sardis and Jerome Street of Courtland; and two sisters, Lynn G. Humphrey of Jackson and Martha M. Davis of Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Cooper Clemens Williams

Cooper Clemens Williams, Jr., age 52, passed away Friday afternoon, December 23, 2016 in Pope.

Funeral services for Cooper will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28,2016 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. The family will hold a public visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Bethel Cemetery. Rev. Tracey Williams will officiate.

Cooper was born in Panola County to the late Cooper Clemens Williams, Sr. and Judy Faye Darby Williams. During Cooper’s lifetime he was an auto mechanic for 25 plus years.

Pamela Kay Williams

Pamela Kay Gibbons Williams, age 54, passed away Friday afternoon, December 23, 2016 near Pope. Funeral services for Pamela will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 28,2016 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Bethel Cemetery. Rev. Tracey Williams will officiate.

Pamela was born March 19, 1962 to Mary Carmen Gibbons and the late J.B. Gibbons in Harrisburg, Ill. Pamela was a postal carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.

Martha Louise Little Barnett

Martha Louise Little Barnett, 94, of Hattiesburg died Saturday, December 24, 2016 at her daughter’s home in Petal. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 28, 2016 from 3-6 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg. Services will be Friday, December 30, 2016 at 3p.m. at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville with visitation starting two hours prior to services. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetary.

Mrs. Barnett was born February 15, 1922 and raised in Tallahatchie County and lived many years in New Orleans before she and her husband, Barnwell, retired to Marks. She moved to Hattiesburg in 2001 to be near her daughters after the death of her husband.