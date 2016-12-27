New software will aid in investigations

By John Howell

The Batesville Police Department expects to enhance its Internet information search capabilities following approval by city officials for subscription to CLEAR for Law Enforcement Plus software.

“This program offers valuable investigative material and information on individuals,” Deputy Police Chief Jimmy McCloud said.

The police administrator said that he had heard about the software from other departments.

“We’re going to subscribe for a year and keep some numbers to see how much we use it,” McCloud said.

The CLEAR software will be used in pre-employment screening, criminal investigations and other tasks.

Aldermen voted unanimously to approve the one year agreement for the software at $275.80 per month.