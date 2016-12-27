McIngvale chairs MEC Ed Forum

Batesville native Jim McIngvale, director of Government and Community Affairs for Ingalls Shipbuilding, has been elected as Chair of the Mississippi Economic Council’s subsidiary the Public Education Forum of Mississippi (PEF).

The Public Education Forum of Mississippi is a non-profit, non-partisan education policy research group. Founded in 1989, the Forum is committed to being the leading independent force for public education in the state. Mississippi Scholars and Mississippi Scholars Tech Master programs are managed by the Public Education Forum and began in 2003.

McIngvale, a founding member of PEF, has been associated with the field of communications, public, governmental and community affairs for more than four decades.

He joined Ingalls in 1977 as a photographer, and has advanced through positions of increasing responsibility in the company. He assumed his current duties at Ingalls in August 2016.

Active in Mississippi civic and community affairs, McIngvale is chairman of the board of the Mississippi Manufacturers Association. He also serves on the Board of Governors of the Mississippi Economic Council. He represents Jackson County as a member of the Board of Trustees of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, and serves as treasurer of that board. He is a past chairman of both the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and the Jackson County Economic Development Foundation. He is a graduate of MEC’s Leadership Mississippi program.

A founding member of The Mississippi Military Communities Council (MMCC), he served as the organization’s chairman from 1996-2004, and currently serves as the organization’s vice-chair.

McIngvale is a 1972 graduate if South Panola High School, and a 1976 graduate of the University of Mississippi.

He resides in Pascagoula with his wife, Nancy.

He is the son of Wes McIngvale, who died earlier this month, and of the late Letrice McIngvale. The McIngvales were from Batesville.