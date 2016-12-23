SP Tiger boys stage come from behind win—again

By Brad Greer

Through their first seven games, the South Panola boys basketball team has found a flare for the dramatic.

For the third game in a row, the Tigers trailed at halftime only to snatch victory from defeat with the latest coming Monday in a 58-56 win over host Ridgeland in the Titan Holiday Shootout.

Junior guard Kendricus Carlton poured in a game-high 21 points as South Panola (5-2) won their fourth game in a row. Montray Blackburn added a season-best 13 points which included two huge three-pointers in a decisive fourth quarter which saw the Tigers grab a 55-44 lead with less than three minutes remaining before holding off a late Titan charge.

Ridgeland (7-5) went on a 10-0 run and pulled within one point at 55-54 as Darius Kent drained a three pointer with 26 seconds left. After Blackburn’s two free throws on the insueing possession gave South Panola a slim 57-54 cushion, Mohamed Hare added a quick bucket to make the score 57-56.

With the game still in limbo, Ketrell Key knocked down the front end of a one-and-one freethrow opportunity with eight seconds showing, but missed the bonus that left the gate open for a possible game-winning shot for Ridgeland.

With time running out, the Titans Jakari Hardges raced down the court but stumbled and fumbled the ball as the clock expired.

Ernest Sanford followed Carlton and Blackburn with 10 points. Robert Hentz added five while Shaquille Jackson provided three. Davonte Cathey and Matt Burchfield each recorded two points.

South Panola shot 44 percent (22-of-49) from the floor and connected on 10-of-15 from the freethrow line.

Ridgeland led 15-14 after one quarter before out-scoring the Tigers 19-9 in the second period to grab a 34-23 halftime lead.

Ridgeland (girls) 58, SP 37

The Lady Tigers dropped their fourth straight game as the Titans used a 11-0 spurt late in the second quarter to break open a close contest.

Gracie Holloway connected on her first of two three pointers with 35 seconds left in the first period to tie the game at 13-13, that ho

wever would be the last Tiger points until Kaniya Ford’s basket with 2:10 left in the half as the Lady Titans led 26-15.

Ridgeland broke the game open as the second half got underway as Nina German and Shanell Kitchens combined for 13 points as the home team took a commanding 48-23 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

Sydney Morgan paced South Panola (7-6) with eight points while Holloway and Ty’Quena Victom registered six apiece. Sedria Joy and Kaniya Ford added four points with Temaye Williams contributing three points. Breanna Bland closed out the scoring with one point.

South Panola will return after Christmas holidays to host Columbus in a Region 2-6A tilt January 6.