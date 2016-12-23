Pogue cited for success at SPHS

By John Howell

Batesville’s mayor and aldermen closed out the city’s business for the calendar year Tuesday, but not before honoring Lance Pogue with a proclamation recognizing his tenure as South Panola head football coach for the last ten years.

Pogue was joined by his family as Mayor Jerry Autrey read the city’s proclamation, commending the coach for his 126-17 record at South Panola, leading the team to six state championship appearances and the 2010 national championship.

“Coach Lance Pogue recognizes that winning championships is thrilling, but nothing can compare to joy of helping committed athletes to achieve their goals,” Autrey said, reading the petition.

In brief remarks following the mayor’s presentation, Pogue cited a South Panola accomplishment that he values.

“You mentioned about the championships, I’m proud of those and the games we won (but) we’ve had over 160 kids since I’ve been here, whether it be in the SEC or smaller four year schools down to community colleges, that have signed scholarships.

“That means more to me than anything,” the coach continued, “because they had a chance to make it and move forward. I’ve always said that if I had just an ounce of touching a kid’s life in a good way, that meant more to me than anything.”

Reading of the proclamation for the coach followed the board of mayor and aldermen’s usual opening protocol: minutes were read and approved as was a consent agenda and routine pay requests, all of which received approval by unanimous vote.

The consent agenda contained a request from Fire Chief Tim Taylor that two firefighter be allowed to attend the seven-week basic firefighter course that the Mississippi Fire Academy. Completion of the course is required by the Mississippi Minimum Standards Board for all fighters within one year of their employment.

The second request approved on the consent agenda came from Dr. Zannie Leland Jr. to hold the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration March Monday, Jan. 16, starting at 10 a.m.

The three requests approved included $4,930.76 to BBI, Inc. for hardware and software annual maintenance contracts for the city’s budgetary and payroll software plus related computer hardware and printer.

Aldermen also approved $100 for membership renewal in the International Council of Shopping Centers and $186,649.22 to Lehman Roberts for asphalt resurfacing on the Public Square.

City Hall will be closed December 23 and 26, and December 30 and January 2.