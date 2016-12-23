Obituaries

Rosie Louella Ragon Bell

Mrs. Rosie Louella Ragon Bell, 84, of Cleveland, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2016, peacefully at her home.

Services were held December 21 at Ray Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Linville officiating. Interment was in North Cleveland Cemetery.

Mrs. Bell was born in Como, on February 16, 1932, to Leonard Edward Cook and Lottie Grace Holden Cook. On May 20, 1966, she married David S. Bell in Memphis.

She was an avid gardener who loved to take care of her plants and her daylilies. Mrs. Bell was a good mother and wife; she always enjoyed seeing the kids because they were her life. She proudly supported her husband in what he did and especially, in his military service and the traveling that came along with it.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Edward Cook and Lottie Grace Holden Cook Miller; and brothers, Haywood Cook, Harold Cook, Joe Cook, and Tom Cook.

Mrs. Bell is survived by her husband, David Bell of Cleveland; son, James E. Ragon (Debbie) of Columbus; daughter, Pam Jones (Stanley) of Cleveland; brother, Johnni Cook of Coldwater; grandchildren, Gregory Dodson of Cleveland, Chad Ragon (Lindi) of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Ken Jones (Tracie) of Cleveland, and Keith Jones (Gina) of Cleveland; great-grandchildren, Linzi Ragon, Cayden Ragon, Macye Jones, Sara Jones, Jack Jones, Levi Jones, and Wyatt Jones; sister-in-law, Lorraine Baggett of Buhl, ID; and brother-in-law, Dennis Bell of Tuscon, Arizona.

Pallbearers were Greg Dodson, Chad Ragon, Ken Jones, Keith Jones, Jeff Hester, and Deb Faustnight.

In memory of Mrs. Bell, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Cecil Perrin Harrison Jr.

Cecil Perrin “Perry” Harrison Jr., 66, died Friday, December 16, 2016, at his residence in Blue Springs.

He was born September 29, 1950 in Batesville. His parents were Cecil P. Harrison Sr. and Lillie Mae Smith Johnson, and step-father Clayton “PeeWee” Johnson.

He was a member of Fairfield Presbyterian Church. Perry owned Blue Springs Farm & Ranch, and previously worked as an EMT-Paramedic at North MS Medical Center and Baptist Hospital Union County.

He also worked as finance manager at Belk Ford and sold medical equipment for Y-Laboratories, Coulter Electronics, and Curtin-Matheson Scientific. He loved to hunt, collect and trade guns, laugh and joke, and relished the time he spent with his grandchildren.

Services were held Monday at Fairfield Presbyterian Church in Blue Springs. Rev. Dan Rupert officiated. United Funeral Service had charge.

Survivors include: his wife, Judy Dye Harrison of Blue Springs; a daughter, Stephanie Harrison Putt (Steven) of Oxford; three sons, Vance Clayton Harrison (Dena) of Lakeland, Tenn., W. Chris Harrison (Sharon) of Germantown, Tenn., Cecil P. “Tripp” Harrison III (Heather) of Johns Creek, Ga.; a brother Larry William Harrison (Virginia) of Batesville; a sister Elizabeth Ann “Libby” Johnson, NMRC in Oxford; and, eight grandchildren, Allyson Harrison, Abbygail Harrison, Blakely Harrison, Sarah Vance Harrison, Chandler Harrison, Gage Putt, Garner Harrison, and Andrew Harrison.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be made to North MS Regional Center, 967 Regional Center Dr., Oxford, MS 38655

A. Z. Moore

SARDIS––A.Z. “Hutchie Boy” Moore, 58, died Monday, December 19, 2016, at his residence.

Services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary Chapel. Dr. Zannie Leland will officiate. Interment will be in Macedonia Cemetery.

Moore was born May 27, 1958, in Sardis, to the late Ulysses Moore and Ethel Moore.

Doretha Jones Travis

MEMPHIS––Doretha Jones Travis, 87, formerly of Crowder, died Friday, December 16, 2016, at Graceland Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Memphis.

Services were held Thursday at Cooley’s Mortuary. Shelby Doyle officiated. Interment was at Crowder Cemetery.

Travis, born Aug. 22, 1929, in Crowder, to the late Amos Doyle and Sadie Mae Todd Doyle, was a homemaker and member of All People Fellowship Holiness Church.

Nelson Lee Stewart

Nelson Lee Stewart, 24, passed away early Monday morning, December 19, 2016 near Batesville.

Funeral services were held December 21 at Wells Funeral Home. Dr. Paul Middleton officiated. Interment was at Chapel Hill Cemetery.

Nelson was born April 5, 1992 to William Preston Stewart and Rebecca Daugherty Stewart Tomlin in Clarksdale. Nelson worked as a merchandiser for Coca-Cola Bottling Co. and was a honorably discharged from the Mississippi National Guard.

He attended Calvary Baptist Church. Nelson enjoyed playing video games, sports, especially football, and watching horror movies but the love of his life was his son, Gunner.

Those he leaves behind to cherish his loving memory include his wife, Lauren Bishop Stewart of Spartanburg, S.C.; son, Gunner Lee Stewart of Spartanburg, S.C.; sisters, Kaitlyn Skylar Stewart of Batesville, Christian Hope Stewart of Taylor, and Megan Michelle Tomlin of Sarah; brothers, Reagan Preston Stewart of Taylor, Alex Wayne Tomlin of Senatobia, and Kody Allen Tomlin of Independence; his mother, Rebecca Daugherty Tomlin (Albert) of Harmontown; father,William Stewart (Holly) of Taylor; maternal grandparents, Jimmy Fred and Etta Smith Daugherty of Sardis, and paternal grandparents, Donald Lee and Karen Jaudon Nelson of Batesville.

Willie James Webb

SARDIS––Willie James Webb, 52, died Friday, December 16, 2016, at his residence.

Services will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at St. Peter’s M.B. Church in Sardis, where he was a member. Pastor Odell Draper will officiate. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Cooley’s Mortuary has charge.

Webb, born April 30, 1964, in Tunica, to the late Causey Sanders and Lizzie Lynom Webb, was a maintenance worker at Pro-Mow Lawn Service.

Lynda A. Eubanks Wells

Mrs. Lynda A. Eubanks Wells, age 71, passed away Thursday afternoon December 8, 2016, at her residence in Batesville.

Services were held December 10 with burial in Lambert Cemetery. Kimbro Funeral Home had charge.

Mrs. Wells retired from 30 years of service with Bunge Corp. in Marks and was a member of Lambert First Baptist Church in Lambert,

Mrs. Wells is survived by two daughters Sandi (Rickey) Hayman of Batesville, Teresa (Art) D`Ambrosio of Batesville and one son, Michael (Kimberly) Wells of Batesville; two brothers James Eubanks of Philadelphia, and Jay (Teresa) Eubanks of Philadelphia; four granchildren Tyler Wells of Atlanta, Ga., Kyle Hayman of Philadelphia, April Hayman of Butler, Ala., and Alli Wells of Batesville; one great grandchild, Matti Presley of Butler, Ala.

She was preceded in death by her husband William Charles “Dub” Wells, parents James and Elsie Eubanks and one brother Bill Eubanks.

Kimberly Brown Williams

Kimberly Brown Williams, age 51, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2016 at her home in Pope.

A memorial service honoring Kim’s life will be held at 11 a.m. at Wells Funeral Home on Saturday, January 7, 2017 with friends gathering for visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery.

Kim was born in Batesville on May 4, 1965, to the late James W. (Brownie) Brown and Florence Brown Whitlock.

Kim was one of six children. She grew up under the watchful eyes of her grandparents, the late Fay and Wilma Brown. As a young child and teen, Kim was an accomplished gymnast and enjoyed playing church league softball.

Kim attended Chapel Hill Methodist Church and became a member of First Baptist Church of Water Valley as an adult.

Kim started her career as a florist at Williams Flowers and Gifts in Water Valley. Kim was a gifted florist who excelled in unique and beautiful arrangements. Kim had the God given talent of listening to her customers. She was a true salesperson.

Kim was kind hearted and never met a stranger. She could light up a room with her smile and quick sense of humor. She was always the champion for the underdog. Kim had a great compassion for children and animals. She enjoyed cooking, working with flowers, and fishing with friends. But Kim would say that her greatest accomplishment was her daughter Jessica.

She is survived by her daughter Jessica Williams Pickens and husband Christopher of Greenwood; four sisters, Teresa Brown Livingston (Rob) of Perth, Australia, Natalie Brown Ivy (Charles) of Oakland, Machelle Brown Pitcock (Robert) of Belden, Amber Leigh Willis of Memphis; one brother James A. (Sonny) Brown of Pope, 5 nieces, 1 nephew, and two great nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents James W. (Brownie) Brown and Florence Brown Whitlock; her grandparents Fay and Wilma Brown, Aubrey H. Grace and Elnora Grace Simmons; and Jessica’s father Harold Grey Williams, Jr.

In lieu of flowers memorials should be made to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital Attn: Donor Relations, P.O. Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174 or Chapel Hill Cemetery Fund 8344 Pope-Crowder Road, Pope, MS 38658