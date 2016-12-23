It’s Friday!

Holidays bring opportunities to be accommodating

By Peggy Walker, R.D.

Oh, you better watch out…you know who is coming to town, like really soon. And he doesn’t like it when you misbehave. And acting badly at Christmas is just not in keeping with the spirit of the season. So no crying or pouting if you don’t get your way and I’m not just talking to three-year-olds. And if you’re the one who is unyielding when it comes to family traditions or is a little, well, difficult to live with through the holidays then you probably deserve switches and ashes.

Let me explain because lately I’ve heard too many people express displeasure at what all they are expected to do instead of looking forward to a wonderful holiday. I have always loved holiday traditions and still do. I love the entire holiday season, November through December with all the decorating, shopping, cooking, getting together, the music, exchanging gifts, and certainly, remembering childhood holidays and the Christmases when our boys were little.

Those are special memories held dear. As you have too! But, now more than ever I realize how life’s changes change life. As time goes on families change, children grow up, leave home, marry, have children, and bring other families into the mix.

Sadly, death comes to our families too. There are empty chairs at the table precious loved ones once filled. Grandparents get older, travel becomes impractical or impossible for some. Sometimes those who made the holidays happen are unable to any longer, even preparing a holiday meal can become too difficult. Jobs and work schedules can alter holiday plans. And there are unpredictable factors such as weather, finances, car trouble, sickness.

Traditions should change as life does instead of being hard and fast dreaded rules for the holidays. There comes a time when life dictates changes. And no one should ever be made to feel guilty or disrespectful for doing things differently at Christmas. Because ‘tis the season to be jolly!

The point is that we should be cheerfully and accommodatingly flexible and make the most of life’s changes at this most wonderful time of the year. Zachary recently reminded me of a tag line I once used, “Blessed are the flexible, for they shall not get bent out of shape.”

It would be wonderful for beloved family traditions to continue forever, but they can’t. So, in the spirit of the season shouldn’t we recognize that what we love about Christmas…the love, joy, peace and good will towards all… applies to our families, too.

What a perfect time to extend these wonderful blessings to those in our families immediate and beyond. And to be being willing to change things up a bit or at least not get upset when others can’t meet our own holiday expectations. Why not become the giver instead of the taker, be the peace maker, forgive, let go of hurt feelings, call a truce, be compassionate, or put away strife and pettiness? Don’t let one day cause problems or hard feelings for the next 364. For after all, life has only one guarantee, it is not going to last forever.

Our family is thankful that Nicholas left us with no strife, no hard feelings, and no ill will. We celebrate that. We know that life is way too precious to waste even one minute being selfish and unrealistic much like the old Grinch who stole Christmas. Bend a little, share your loved ones with others who also love them, don’t be stingy. Love is kind. Give extra, expect less and you’ll enjoy more!

Please don’t miss the joys of Christmas. Change unrealistic expectations and traditions instead of forcing them. Let it go…

Make it a happy holiday for all! The New Year will be brighter.

Merry Christmas friends.

Recipe of the Week

Coffee rubbed steaks

A little different twist for a really tasty steak!

Dry rub:

2 tablespoons ground espresso beans (not instant)

1½ tablespoons light brown sugar, lightly packed

½ teaspoons chipotle chili pepper

1 tablespoon paprika

1½ teaspoons garlic powder

½ teaspoon mustard seeds

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Kosher salt, freshly ground black pepper

Steaks:

2 (1¼ pounds) boneless rib eye steaks (1 ¼ to 1½ inches thick)

Canola or olive oil

Make the rub: combine all the ingredients, plus 1 ½ teaspoons salt, and 1 teaspoon black pepper. Bring steaks to room temperature. Lightly brush both sides of steaks with oil and season with salt and pepper. Rub 1 tablespoon of the coffee rub on the top of each steak. Allow to stand at room temperature for about 15 minutes. Grill steaks as usual. OR: heat a dry cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat for 5 minutes. Add the steaks, rub side down. Cook for 3 minutes until the bottoms are a deep brown color. Flip steaks over and cook for 2 more minutes. Place pan with steaks in 425 degree oven and cook 5 more minutes for medium-rare steaks (110 degrees on instant-read thermometer). Remove from skillet, place on plate and cover with foil, allow to rest for 10 minutes before serving. Slice and serve warm. Steak for 4. Serve with twice baked potatoes, a leafy green salad, and rolls for a special holiday meal.