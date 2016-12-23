Drug charges send four defendents to grand jury

By Emily Williams

Judge Bill McKenzie referred four defendants to the grand jury on drug-related charges during Batesville Municipal Court Wednesday.

Justin Q. Young, 429-A Farrish Gravel, Batesville, had his bond set at $2,500 and was referred to the grand jury for felony possession of controlled substance (two counts), possession of marijuana in a vehicle, expired driver’s license and improper equipment.

James A. Jones, 1765 Sanders Rd., Sardis, was referred to the grand jury for felony possession of controlled substance, switched tag and no driver’s license.

Montrell E. Toliver, 453 Bill Wallace, Sardis, was referred to the grand jury for felony possession of controlled substance. His bond was $2,500.

Roary L. Thomas, 18389 Hwy. 315, Sardis, was bound over to the grand jury for possession of controlled substance with intent (two counts), failure to stop vehicle, running stop sign and no seat belt and bonded out prior to court.

Keldrick D. Henderson, 112 Williams St.., Batesville, had a case continued for burglary, trespassing and possession of stolen firearm. He will be represented by attorney Kevin Horan.

John E. Collins Jr., 4996 Curtis Rd., Batesville, entered a guilty plea to simple possession of marijuana. He was fined $443.

Willie M. Young, 1766 John Branch, Batesville, was fined $443 for simple possession of marijuana. He had a no seat belt charge dismissed and no proof of insurance charge dismissed after he showed the judge he had insurance.

Raishun Hewttle, 204-C Lester St., Batesville, was fined $417 for a trespassing charge and told to not return to Skyview Apartments.

Jatavius Keys, 250 MLK, Batesville, had a simple assault case dismissed after the affiant, Joeannie Harris, failed to appear to prosecute.

Shanelle Pride, 205-A Leonard St., Batesville, entered a guilty plea to DUI. She was fined $779.

Earisia Alexander, 433 Taylor Rd., Como, failed to appear to answer shoplifting charges.

Larekios D. Johnson, 433 Taylor St., Como, failed to appear to answer shoplifting charges from Walmart.

Alicia N. Kellum, 2325 Vasser Rd., Pope, entered a guilty plea to shoplifting from Burkes and was fined $1,146.

Diamon S. Barr, 101 Martinez, Batesville, had old fines of $1,429 due since December 2012. She told the judge she paid $1,000 of the total fines prior to court.

The judge told her to have the remaining $1,429 paid in full by January or serve six months in jail.