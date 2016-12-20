SP School District will take Jan. 2 holiday

By Rupert Howell

South Panola’s school calendar has been pushed back a day and a new defensive coordinator was hired for football during last Tuesday night’s monthly meeting.

The former calendar did not take into consideration that Monday, January 2, 2017 is a state holiday and the district calendar had a planned Teacher Work Day scheduled.

Following action Tuesday, that work day is now scheduled for Tuesday, January 3 and the first day back for students is Wednesday, January 4. The last day of school for students is now scheduled for May 25 and 26.

“I guess we’re gonna hire Vince Lambardi next month,” longtime trustee Lygunnah Bean quipped after Superintendent Tim Wilder repeated accolades of newly hired assistant football coach Chuck Friend whose name is very familiar in coaching circles and who was named to the Mississippi Coaches Hall of Fame.

Friend will join former South Panola Coach Ricky Woods as his defensive coordinator. He has previously coached alongside of Woods and former Tiger coach Willis Wright.

Trustees also approved naming long-time educator Jackie S. Johnson as Batesville Elementary assistant principal and Tammy Weldon as lead teacher.

Rhonda Robertson has formerly managed the district’s lunchrooms under the title of Child Nutrition Director at the district office. Valerie Patterson will serve in that position in interim until a permanent replacement is named.

Susan Woods will be a part-time math teacher at the high school while Marlee Adams will teach 4th grade math at Batesville Middle School following action of the board.