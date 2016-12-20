Panola County Jail Arrest Record

The following is a list of those incarcerated at the David M. Bryan Justice Center as provided by the Panola County Jail upon request.

A name included on this list does not indicate that the person is guilty of a crime, only that charges have been brought or the person has been brought and booked into the jail.

December 12

Eric Dewayne Nelson, 219 C West Lee St., Sardis, was arrested and charged with failure to register as a sex offender. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Shelby Faith Ware, 1898 Ferris Gravel Rd., Batesville, has a hold.

Derek Keith Brower, 331 Missouri Ave., Crenshaw, was arrested and charged with burlgary of a commercial building, possession of burglary tools, malicious mischief and trespassing. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Jarvis D. Duncan, 408 Frederick St., Sardis, was arrested and charged with probation violation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Benjamin Cory Hutcheson, 1008 Penny Lane, Myrtle, was arrested and charged with simple domestic violence. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Everette Riley Mixon, 210 Georgia St., Batesville, was arrested and charged with DUI-refusal and no tag light. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

December 13

Keiandra Latrice Thomas, 609 Barnacre Rd., Sardis, was arrested and charged with DUI-refusal. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Leon Ross Jr., 211 Deaton St., Batesville, was arrested and charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Mary J. Moss, 708 A. Cox St., Senatobia, was arrested and charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Charlie T. Gant III, 420 Covington St., Lambert, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Charles Aaron Barloc Jr., 6289 Hwy. 3, Crenshaw, was arrested and charged with burglary of a commercial building, burglary tools, malicious mischief (felony)and trespassing. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

December 14

LeKendrick Hervy, 603 County Rd. 15, Water Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Ashley Nicole Wilkins, 900 Whirlpool Dr., Oxford, has a hold for investigation.

Stacy Rena Griffith, 1660 Bell Rd., Courtland, has a hold for Desoto County.

Christopher Glenn Weaver, 580 C Shady Grove Rd., was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Eva Jean McDermott, 141 Spruce St., Oakland, was arrested and charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Jeremy T. Russell, 427 Fredrick St., Sardis, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Robert Edward Hudson Jr., 395 John Branch Rd., Batesville, was arrested and charged with driving while license suspended.

Percy K. Robertson, 201 Atkins St., Sardis, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

James Alex Mims, 730 Sawyer Rd., Winona, was arrested and charged with simple assault.

December 15

Andre M. Presley, 782 Sanders Rd., Sardis, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct-failure to comply and resisting arrest.

Shanque S. Robinson, 326 Hays St., Batesville, was arrested and charged with simple assault.

Debra Ann Gaines, 3210 Simpson Rd., Sledge, was arrested and charged with contempt of court.

Joe Wright, 1668 Woodruff Rd., Batesville, has a hold.

Raynecka T. Howard, 1668 Woodruff Rd., Batesville, has a hold.

Stanley L. McKinney, 2507 Belmont Rd., Sardis, was arrested and charged with parole violation.

Michael L. Cresswell, 643 Hwy. 310, Como, was arrested and charged with probation violation.

December 16

Matthew Clint Ware, 2386 Anthony Rd., Pope, was arrested and charged with possession of paraphernalia.

Larry Clayton Franks, 340 Roberson Lane, Batesville, is a state inmate.

Raynecka T. Howard, 1668 Woodruff Rd., Batesville, was arrested and charged with murder.

Rodrigues R. Lark, 211 Cherry St., Como, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing, reckless driving and no head lights.

Robert T. Green, 125 Pollen, Sarah, was arrested on a child support lock up order.

Stacy Renea Griffith, 1660 Bell Rd., Courtland, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance.

Shedrick D. McKinney, 4385 B. Nash Rd., Batesville, was arrested and charged with, no driver’s license, DUI, no proof of insurance and child support lock up order.

Carl J. Lindsey, 4477 J.W. West, Como, was arrested and charged with driving while license suspended.

December 18

Jacques Alexander Matthews, 316 Rogers St., Shaw, was arrested and charged with loud music, disorderly conduct and driving while license suspended. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Micheouxn L. Chapman, 9 CR 323, Taylor, was arrested and charged with saggy pants, disorderly conduct-failure to comply. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Kentarious J. Kuykendall, 225 Second Ave., Sledge, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and improper equipment. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.