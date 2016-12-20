Obituaries

Nelson Lee Stewart

Nelson Lee Stewart, age 24, passed away early Monday morning, December 19, 2016 near Batesville, MS.

Funeral services for Nelson will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2016 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Dr. Paul Middleton will officiate the service. Interment will follow the service at Chapel Hill Cemetery.

Nelson was born April 5, 1992 to William Preston Stewart and Rebecca Daugherty Stewart Tomlin in Clarksdale, MS. Nelson worked as a merchandiser for Coca-Cola Bottling Co. and was a honorably discharged from the MS National Guard. He attended Calvary Baptist Church. Nelson enjoyed playing video games, sports, especially football, and watching horror movies but the love of his life was his son, Gunner.

J.W. Ard

J. W. Ard, age 80, died Saturday, December 17, 2016 at the Mississippi Veterans Home in Oxford.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Cornerstone Baptist Church of Batesville. Funeral services will follow the visitation at the Church at 1 p.m. with Rev. Charles Keel officiating. Burial will be in the Batesville Magnolia Cemetery.

Seven Oaks Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Ard was born April 22, 1936 in Marks to the late John William and Ollie Faye Cox Ard.

J. W. retired from the United States Army and the Army National Guard after 32 years of service; and from the MS Dept. of Transportation after 24 years of service. He was also a self-employed electrician. J. W. was a charter member of North Batesville Baptist Church, now known as Cornerstone Church of Batesville, Lions Club, and the Disabled Veterans. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed gardening, and taking care of his grandchildren.

J. W. is survived by his wife of 59 years, Vera Coker Ard of Courtland; two daughters, Linda Carol (Mark) McMinn of Pope and Nancy Jean (Paul) Keel of Courtland; two sons, John Ervin (Janie) of Courtland, and James William Ard of Pope; one brother, Benny Ard of Pontotoc; four sisters, Linda Williams of Enid, Ollie Garner of Jackson, Virginia Ridgeway of Batesville, Brenda Coomer of Pontotoc; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Charlie Ard; two brothers; and four sisters.

Willie James Cauthen

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Willie James Cauthen Sr. passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 13, 2016.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, at Johnson Chapel A.M.E. Zion in Courtland.

The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, at Cooley’s Mortuary, who has charge of arrangements.

Willie was born to the late Bonnie James Cauthen and Minnie Ree Clark on January 22, 1936, in Courtland. He was one of five children.

Willie met his beloved Maggie Mae Martin and they married July 7, 1957. This this union they had four sons, Willie Jr., Ira, Gary and Greg. In 1960 Willie and Maggie relocated to Rock Island, Ill. where he was employed as a gas installer and auto mechanic. Willie retired from Satin Glass in Davenport.

Willie enjoyed working on automobiles and spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed preparing special dishes and backyard BBQ’s. He touched the lives of many and was always willing to assist others by lending a helping hand.

Willie’s pride and joy were his children. There was nothing he would not do for them. It was very important to Willie for his children to obtain an education and live a productive life.

Willie was preceded in death by his loving wife, Maggie Mae Cauthen, son, Perry Marshall and daughter-in-law Cynthia Cauthen.

He is survived by four sons, Willie (Peggy) of Lakewood Ranch, Fla., Ira of Torrance, Calif., Gary (Knecia) of Torrance, Calif., Gregory (Sheila) of Red Wing, Minn.; daughter, Kadijah of Davenport; sister, Lena Fox of Claremont, N.C.; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Nils Lee Lundgren

SARDIS – Nils Lee Lundgren, 69, passed away on December 18, 2016 at his home.

He was born in Sardis, December 17, 1947, to the late Jeanette Gurner Lundgren and the late Niles Agart Lundgren. He was a member of Sardis United Methodist Church. He attended North Panola High School, where he was selected “Mr. North Panola” and “Most Athletic”.

A memorial service will be held at 2 pm. on Wednesday at Sardis Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 1-2 p.m. preceding the service. Ray-Nowell Funeral Home – Sardis Chapel has charge of arrangements.

Lundgren was a graduate of Delta State University, was an educator in Missouri for 18 years and later in Mississippi, where he served as school counselor for South Panola Jr. High School, until his retirement.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was devoted to his family and his church. He was a master woodworker and loved to antique and “find treasures”, but his passion was camping in his RV and wintering in Florida. He enjoyed his coffee club group and the yearly reunion with his high school friends.

Survivors include: his loving wife of 49 years, Paula Dickson Lundgren of Sardis; two sons Ryan Wes Lundgren (Lauren) of Water Valley and Brad Alan Lundgren (Barbara) of Weatherford, Texas; one sister, Betty Luther of Satillo; six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Sardis United Methodist Church, 237 South Main St., Sardis, MS 38666 or Methodist Children’s Home, 805 N Flag Chapel Rd, Jackson, MS 39209 or Palmer Children’s Home, 680-900 Baldwin Rd S, Lake Cormorant, MS 38641.

Margie Ray Fancher

FAIRHOPE, ALA. – Margie Ray “Cookie” Fancher, a native of Belzoni, died Thursday, December 15, 2016 at her home.

Funeral services were held Monday, December 19, 2016 at Wilson & Knight Funeral Home. Rev. David Sartin officiated and eulogy was by Bobby Howell. Interment followed at Kilmichael Friendship Cemetery.

Cookie lived a full and bright life, full of family and laughter, and always seeming to find the good in everything throughout life. After graduating from Belzoni High School, she attended Mississippi Delta Junior College where she was a cheerleader and delteete dancer. She lived in Greenwood, with her husband, Butch Fancher and her 3 sons, Gil Fancher, Corey Fancher and Jonathan Fancher.

She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and also lived in Sardis, Kilmichael, and Fairhope. Cookie loved the work she did and the people she worked with during her time at the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, Staplcotn, Leflore County Courthouse, Flintco and Thomas Hospital as a volunteer.

Cookie was preceded in death by her husband Willie Dee “Butch” Fancher Jr.; parents, Marion “Peck” Ray and Orie Ray, and her sister, Doris Dalton

Survivors include her brother, Richard Ray of Brandon; sister, Katherine Magee of Pittsboro, N.C.; three sons, Gil Fancher and his wife Jennie of Vail, Col., Corey Fancher of New Orleans, Jonathan Fancher of Fairhope, and two grandchildren, Burke Fancher and Mary Fancher of Vail.

Pallbearers will be Brett Dixon, Tyler Dixon, Harry Magee, Josh Magee, Glenn Hitt and Eric Winters.

Memorial may be made to the Kilmichael Friendship Cemetery or to donor’s choice. Arrangements are by Wilson & Knight Funeral Home, Greenwood.

Edward Jerome Oliver

BATESVILLE––Edward Jerome Oliver, 47, died December 15, 2016, at his residence.

Services will be held Friday, December 23, at 1 p.m. at New Hope M.B. Church in Batesville. Pastor Darin Ellis will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Eddie Robinson Funeral Home has charge.

Oliver, born March 18, 1969, in Batesville, to the late Willie Edward Barr and the late Carrie Mae Oliver, graduated from South Panola High School. He was employed with the City of Batesville and a member of New Hope M.B. Church.

Annette Lynn Snyder

COURTLAND – Annette Lynn Snyder, age 47, passed away Friday, December 16, 2016 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 20 at 7 p.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the family receiving friends beginning at 5 p.m. prior to the service. The Reverend Greg Hurt will officiate.

Annette was born April 25, 1969 in Pontiac, Ill. to James Darnell Clevenger of Coldwater and the late Judy Ann Dawson Clevenger.

She was a registered nurse for Merit Health Hospital in Batesville. Annette’s greatest passion was taking care of her family and others. She was always a giving person and loved to cook.

In addition to her father, Annette’s memory will be cherished by her family, which includes her husband, James E. Snyder of Courtland; her children, Brandon of Pontiac, Ally, Wyatt, and Levi all of Courtland; and brother, Scott Stork of Atlanta.

Spencer Joe Towles Jr.

BATESVILLE – Spencer Joe Towles Jr., 66, passed away at his home Thursday, December 15, 2016.

Memorial services were held Sunday at New Hope Church of God in Batesville. Wells Funeral Home had charge.

Joe was born December 9, 1950 to Lima Bass “Jean” Towles of Batesville and the late Spencer Towles in Batesville. He worked for 30 years as an operator for Tenn. Gas.

During high school, he enjoyed playing football and baseball. Later in life he grew to appreciate walking, running and especially golf.

Those he leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, in addition to his mother, include his daughter, Angie Campbell of Batesville; his son, Wayne Williams also of Batesville; three grandchildren and his sister, Barbara Shepherd of Tucson, Ariz.

The family asks that donations be made to The Parkinson Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd. #100, Sarasota, FL. 34232