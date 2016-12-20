Barefoot indicted in death of wife; no trial date set

By John Howell

No trial date has yet been set for James Thomas Barefoot, indicted for conspiracy, murder and kidnapping in the August 8 death of his wife, Jennifer Hargett Barefoot.

A Panola County Grand Jury in September indicted Barefoot for the three counts, alleging that Jim Barefoot and “an unindicted co-defendant” conspired to commit kidnapping, that he killed Jennifer Barefoot “in the commission of the crime of kidnapping and that he entered the home of Vicki Barefoot Holland, his sister, “with the intent to commit the crime of kidnapping,” the indictment states.

Barefoot has hired attorneys Steve Farese and Joseph Cooper of Ashland to represent him.

Following the August murder, Panola County Sheriff Dennis Darby said the shooting had apparently originated with Facebook postings that brought Jim and Jennifer Barefoot to the Pope home of Vickki Barefoot Holland where they confronted her in a shed behind the home where the shootings occurred.

Jennifer Barefoot was pronounced dead at the scene, and Jim Barefoot and Vickki Holland were transported to the Memphis Regional Medical Center for treatment of gunshot wounds. Holland was released the following day. Barefoot remained hospitalized for surgeries to remove several bullets lodged in his body.

In November, Circuit Judge Jimmy McClure issued an order withdrawing Barefoot’s motion for a reasonable bond, citing a pending charge in Tallahatchie County for which bond had been revoked.