2016 MHSAA 6A LARGE STATE CHEER CHAMPIONS
SPHS competitive cheer team
The South Panola High School competitive cheer squad traveled to Jackson for State Championships Saturday. The Tiger squad competed in Large 6A and walked away with the championship title. Team members and coaches include (front row, l. to r.) coach Sara-Helen Ware, Keyumber Market, Madison Lukacs, Natalie Anna Nicholson, Ainsley Young, Missy Smallie, Aerial Sanford, Breanna Bland, Errian Key, Tylan Boyette, Bailey Ware, Saless Walls, Kaylee Williams, Megan Lytal; (second row) Kianna Gleeton, Jocelyn House, Lexi Young, Reagan Oschner, Bailey Russell, Makilah Johnson, Nautica Edwards, Teddera Patton, Markia Flowers, Coee Carver, Riley Dalrymple, Jada Jones, Jacrisciah Thornton, coach Krissi Williams; (third row) Mackenzie Perkins, Taylor Haney, Makayla Ales, Laynse Gleeton and coach Wesley Padilla.
Photo submitted by Sara Helen Ware