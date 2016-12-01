Ricky Woods returns to South Panola
South Panola superintendent Tim Wilder announced this morning that pending board of trustees approval Ricky Woods will return to South Panola High School as head football coach.
Earlier in November it was announced Woods would take the position at Eupora High School but last night on Twitter news circulated that he had changed his mind.
Woods take over from Lance Pogue who coached the last 10 seasons. Pogue came to South Panola after Woods left after the 2006 season.
More information will be available in Friday’s edition of The Panolian.
1 Comment
I am extremely pleased to see the return of my friend Ricky Woods. He personifies what every high school coach should be. He’s honest and straight up with the kids he works with. I am glad we still have people like Ricky who help to shape the lives of out young guys who are in dire need of direction. They will get it from Coach Woods. Welcome back Ricky.