Ricky Woods returns to South Panola

South Panola superintendent Tim Wilder announced this morning that pending board of trustees approval Ricky Woods will return to South Panola High School as head football coach.

Earlier in November it was announced Woods would take the position at Eupora High School but last night on Twitter news circulated that he had changed his mind.

Woods take over from Lance Pogue who coached the last 10 seasons. Pogue came to South Panola after Woods left after the 2006 season.

More information will be available in Friday’s edition of The Panolian.