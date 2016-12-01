Arrest made in shooting of Marine

By Rupert Howell

An Oxford man turned himself in Thursday afternoon and has been arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault following a Tuesday afternoon shooting incident near the Lafayette-Panola County line on Highway 6 that left one man seriously injured.

Jordan Montrey Willliams turned himself in to the Panola County Sheriff’s Department according to Investigator Terry Smith who, along with MBI Investigator Bryan Sullivan, is investigating the incident.

Smith said Lyndon Mosley of Batesville, a Marine stationed in North Carolina who was home on leave for the birth of his baby, was shot while driving toward Batesville.

Smith said further arrests were pending as the investigation by the sheriff’s department and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation continues.

According to Smith an altercation had begun earlier in Oxford that led to the subsequent shooting as Mosley and two passengers were traveling west.

Mosley was shot in the head, in the left eye, from another car heading west, according to Smith, who said Mosley was then driven to Merit Health in Batesville and 911 was called by passengers in the car.

Smith said Wednesday that suspect(s) in the other vehicle had been identified and were being located for investigation.

The investigator said the sheriff’s department received the 911 call at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Smith also said Tuesday that Mosley was flown from Merit-Health to the Med in Memphis where after talking with family members, he understood Mosley’s condition was serious but no longer life-threatening.