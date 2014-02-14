Bomb scare at SPHS was a hoax 2/14/2014

Bomb scare at SPHS was a hoax



By Rupert Howell

A Thursday bomb threat at South Panola High School appears to have been a hoax, according to Superintendent Tim Wilder.

A student apparently left a note causing school officials to evacuate the building around noon, and call police who secured building before students were allowed to re-enter class and finish the school day.

Law enforcement blocked vehicle entrances from Highway 51 and Keating Road while the building was cleared and both city and sheriff department vehicles were seen at the school.

Batesville Police Department confirmed the incident and said school officials were handling the issue, with Superintendent Wilder stating, “We will press charges against anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law due to the safety of our students.”